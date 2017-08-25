Ducklings are the cutest must-see at the Appalachian Fair

Walking into the Appalachian Fair, crowds are greeted by huge, boisterous rides, bright colors and large crowds. The large fairgrounds have plenty to explore, and it’s easy to get lost in it all.

But past all the games, rides and large cattle barns at the fair, down the hill and tucked away just past gate five is a fair favorite: the barnyard nursery.

Inside, children of all ages roam the barn petting miniature horses, pigs, goats and rabbits. But the main attraction, what visitors ask about year after year?

The ducklings playing in a small pond in the back right corner, who have it made playing in a small duckling-sized mill, where they can swim around and climb up a ramp and slide down a tiny slide, splashing into the water.

The small mill is modeled after the actual St. John Mill in Watauga; the current miniature version for the ducks was installed in 1980.

Zane Malone, who has been either working at or running the barnyard nursery for 12 years, says the tiny ducklings are the big draw of the nursery.

“Old to young, everybody enjoys it. They all want to see it,“ said Malone. ”You’ve got 70-year-olds coming in here and saying ‘I remember watching [the ducks] when I was a kid’ and they still love it just as much now as they did then.”

Watching the groups of 12 to 15 ducklings rotating through, each getting their turn to frolic in the water, it’s not difficult to see why the small exhibit draws a steady crowd for four hours straight every night. They’re adorable baby animals, but they have attitude.

Malone carries a long white stick with a red ribbon on the end to encourage the ducks to move when they get bunched up or don’t move out of the way of the slide. Sometimes, the ducks that are being held in the next group to go in the mill will escape and try to jump in the water.

“I pretty much stick to the ducks because most of my volunteers don't like fooling with them. They can be stubborn at times,” said Malone.

When the ducks behave, Malone will scoop one up and walk over to a couple of onlookers and let them gently pet the duckling. That’s because he’s not just there to entertain; the barnyard nursery is there to educate the fairgoers. Every year, he says he comes across a lot of people who don’t really see animals like this often.

“For me it's kind of sad to see some of the people come in and not know what certain things are, but to be able to educate them is what it’s meant for and that's what makes it enjoyable for me,” said Malone.

The Appalachian Fair continues on Saturday, and the ducklings can be seen in the barnyard nursery in building “N” and playing on the mill from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information on the Appalachian fair, visit appalachianfair.com.

Saturday Schedule:

8 a.m.: Jr. Sheep Show in the Sheep Area;

9 a.m.: Baby Show-Girls on the Museum Stage, Open and Jr. Dairy Show in the Show Pavilion;

9:30 a.m.: 4-H Junior High Outdoor Meat Cookery;

10 a.m.: Corn Hole tournament at the Main Stage; Midway Opens; Unique Craftsman Demonstrations of Times Past in the Museum Building;

10:30 a.m.: Baby Show on the Museum Stage; Sushi By Food City;

11:30 a.m.: FFA Public Speaking on the F&H Stage;

1 p.m.: FFA Public Speaking Contest on the F&H Stage; Open and Junior Dairy Cows Show on the Show Pavilion; Baby Show on the Museum Stage;

1:30 p.m.: Dandy Line Dancers perform on the F&H Stage;

2:30 p.m.: Baby Show on the Museum Stage; Tri-City Talent (Music/Dance) begins on the F&H Stage;

3:30 p.m.: Baby Show on the Museum Stage;

4-7 p.m.: 4-H Biscuit baking in the 4-H Building;

4:30 p.m.: The Hood Family performs on the the F&H Stage;

6 p.m.: The Painter Sisters on the F&H Stage;

6:30 p.m.: The Watermelon Jam begins in the F&H Building;

7 p.m.: Lonesome River Band performs on the Main Stage; Exhibitor of the Year Award Presentation takes place on the F&H Stage; “Appalachian Fair’s Got Talent” begins on the Museum Stage;

7:15 p.m.: Charlie and Friends perform on the F&H Stage;

7:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby takes place in the Appalachian Arena.;

8 p.m.: High Valley performs on the Main Stage.