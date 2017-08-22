The Appalachian Fair Livestock Show: Big business

They’re big business.

According to Appalachian Fair Vice President Mike Cunningham, these events are about more than just winning the $70 prize for first place. As contestants arrived to show their beef cattle at the Open Show on the first day of the fair, he said the competition was stiff because livestock shows are a way for farms to advertise their product and offspring.

“I guess the biggest question I get from people who have never been around it is, ‘Why do people show cattle?’” Cunningham said. “It’s advertisement for the farms. It’s just like when people raise dogs that are registered. You register dogs so you can sell that offspring for a premium price.

“If they’re looking at a grand champion bull, they know what his offspring is going to be like.”

In fact, Cunningham said shows such as the Appalachian Fair Livestock Show are often considered a business expense for some of the larger farms, which see these shows as some of the best ways to show off their product. After more than a decade organizing the fair’s livestock show as superintendent, as well as his years of experience raising livestock showcased at competitions similar to these, he has learned how competitive these shows can be.

“It’s very much a business — very much so,” he said.

Winners are chosen based on different criteria, according to Cunningham, who said the show will feature more than 300 beef cattle, 270 dairy cattle and 400 sheep over the course of this year’s Appalachian Fair. For the beef cattle at the Open Show, finalists were chosen based on their fitness.

“It’s all based on the phenotypical makeup of the cattle,” Cunningham said. “If it’s a beef cow, we see if they have adequate muscle, and if it’s a dairy cattle, we see if they have good udders to produce milk.”

Because many of the animals showcased are large bulls, which have a reputation for being aggressive, Cunningham said it is important that the animals be well trained. He said that before organizing the show at the fair, he witnessed some potentially dangerous incidents that almost got out of hand. Luckily, he said there have not been such incidents at the Appalachian Fair in his years running the show.

“To be around the people and the fair, they’ve got to be tame,” Cunningham said. “We’ve been lucky here at the Appalachian Fair. We’ve never really had a bad incident here.”