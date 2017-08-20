New rides at this year's Appalachian Fair

The three new rides provided by the James H. Drew Exposition will be The Surfer, The Cherokee and the Dalmatian. Other rides include the Enterprise, Wave Swinger, Pirate, Super Himalaya and Seattle Wheel, which organizers say are all unique attractions rarely seen at other carnivals.

“The Dalmatian and Cherokee are for smaller kids, but The Surfer is the new big ride that’s very exciting,” Secretary Phil Booher said.

Though some of the rides guarantee an adrenaline rush, Booher said he is confident that the new rides will be not only fun, but safe as well.

"We have been very happy with James H. Drew Corporation for over 65 years and they have an outstanding safety record," Booher said.

Another new attraction provided by the company is the Team Rock Ninja Experience – a performance that mixes extreme martial arts, gymnastics, weaponry and comedy. This performance will have two shows daily during the fair which runs from Aug. 21 - 26.

Main stage

Show times at 8 p.m.; one show per night, unless noted.

Aug. 21: Chris Lane and Eric Paslay

Aug. 22: Brett Young

Aug. 23: Clint Black

Aug. 24: Chris Jansen

Aug. 25: Crowder

Aug. 26: High Valley

Museum Stage

Aug. 21: Fairest of the Fair at 8 p.m.

Aug. 22: Little Miss Contest at 6 p.m.

Aug. 23: TBA 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24: Youth Talent Contest 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: “So You Think You Can Dance” contest at 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: “Appalachian Fair’s Got Talent” at 7 p.m.

Arena

Aug. 21 and 22: Monster Trucks at 7 p.m.

Aug. 23: Outlaw Diesel Trucks at 7 p.m.

Aug. 24: Truck Sled Pulls at 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 and 26: Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.

Advance reserved show seats, season tickets, special priced ride tickets and parking passes go on sale July 22. Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 only, tickets will be on sale between 11 a.m. and 7.p.m.

On July 22 only, ticket sales begin at 9 a.m.

Phone orders begin at 11 a.m.: 423-477-1420

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-11. For children 5 and under, admission is free.

For more information on this year’s events, visit www.appalachianfair.com.