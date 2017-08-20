Looking for a chance to show off your creativity? Check out this year's Johnson City Zine Fest

The Johnson City Zine Fest will be returning for a third year at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room on Aug. 26. The free event, which will be held from 6 - 11 p.m., will showcase the talent and creativity of artists from across the Tri-Cities and beyond, according to organizer Suzie Kelly.

“While zines (magazines) are the main focus, registered participants are also encouraged to bring additional DIY creations such as prints, patches and stickers,” Kelly said. “Everyone is offering up something different.”

There will be many different types of literary magazines at the event, touching on politics, culture, photography and even some magazines that engage contemporary social issues like feminism and today’s LGBTQ perspectives. Various other instructional magazines will also be highlighted.

In short, there will be something for everyone at the Zine Fest.

“I wouldn’t say that any one genre of zine dominates the festival lineup,” Kelly said.

According to their recent press release, the projects showcased at the event are “especially prominent for being totally unfiltered and uncensored – a raw reflection of its creator’s perspective.” Kelly said many of the participants who are coming to this year’s Zine Fest are new to making magazines.

“From the very first year, there’s always been at least a few individuals showcasing their work for the first time. For me, this is the greatest reward in organizing the festival,” she said.

In addition to showcasing the work of creative local publishers and creators, the festival aims to teach attendees and participants more about magazines, how they’re created and what value they have to the community and its culture. In an increasingly digitized world, Kelly said it’s particularly neat to see a resurgence in people’s interest in magazines.

One of the things that makes any kind of art or literary content neat to people like Kelly is the fact that anybody can become capable of creating something like the magazines showcased at the event. She said many people from different walks of life have participated in the festival in the last two years.

“I think one of the most fantastic things about zines is that they’re for everyone. No matter what your budget or experience, this is something that anyone can do,” Kelly said. “I hope the festival inspires the attendees to create their own zines and for them to walk away having experienced a perspective or an idea that they didn’t have previously.”

The festival will also include musical acts such as Joseph and the Beasts, Folk is People, She Returns From War and Ms. Jr.

The event will be sponsored by Yeehaw Brewing Company, Main Street Pizza, The NET360 and Hammer Down Design.

For more information on the Johnson City Zine Fest, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jczinefest.