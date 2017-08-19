Crockett Days immerses visitor into the pioneer life of David Crockett.

The annual tradition celebrates the birth and life of Crockett, famed frontiersman and congressman.

After driving past the park’s campground and swimming pool, visitors enter the new Crockett Homestead and, in a sense, enter another time.

More than 20 demonstrators from more than 11 states in tents scattered throughout the field drew visitors to watch how everyday items such as pots, wooden spoons and chairs were made in Crockett’s era.

Down by the Nolichucky River, the Trade Faire is set up at the riverside with vendors selling 18th century items, set up in tents around campfires.

Interactive events such as the corn crib raising, carriage rides and a tomahawk-throwing contest, said park Manager Jackie Fisher, fits with this year’s emphasis on immersing the visitors in the experiences of the time.

“We really want to highlight frontier life and survival skills and everything that was necessary to survive,” said Fischer.

Visitors who’ve been to previous Crockett Days will find the park looks a little different. Over the winter, the Crockett Homestead was added to the park and a new and period-accurate cabin was built so park visitors can see a home identical to what the Crockett family would have lived in.

The previous cabin has been moved to the front of the park and renamed the Stonecypher Cabin, after the family who bought the cabin from David Crockett’s father and lived on the land and held onto it, preserving it as Crockett’s birthplace. The family donated the land and it became a state park in 1973.

Descendant Ricky Stonecypher has fond memories of the park and has watched it change throughout the years, but has nothing but praise for how Crockett Days and the park have changed. He and the whole family are embracing it and give it the “Stonecypher seal of approval.”

“It’s a new Era of Davy Crockett,” said Stonecypher, “I really believe that.”