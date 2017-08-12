Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival sees another successful year

Festival-goers poured into the city’s center Saturday for the final day of the second Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival, rewarding the preparations of festival organizers and the Downtown Merchants Association.

Crowds arrived early to shop, taste food from vendors and take part in activities along the streets of downtown, including new additions like the petting zoo for kids and a roller derby held by the Little City Roller Girls.

But some of the main attractions to the festival remained the music and, of course, the art.

“In a city that’s awakening to art, festivals like this are the best opportunity to share your art,” Jason Flack said as he sold his art along Main Street.

Just as the city continues to see economic growth through festivals such as these, Flack said local artists such as himself are also finding more success in the city.

“You just grow as you go,” he said.

Local artists were joined by many artists from out of town.

Caricature artist Bobby Morris said this was his first time selling his art at Little Chicago, and by the afternoon, he had already finished dozens of works. He said festivals such as these are perfect events for being able to capture many different personalities — and that’s just what he planned to do when he traveled to Johnson City after hearing about the festival.

“We actually heard about it through word of mouth, so we decided to come down,” he said.

As the day went on, more and more continued to flood into the downtown district to check out art from folks like Morris and Flack, as well as the large lineup of performers.

Saturday’s music lineup included Jared Bentley and Friends, Sterling Springs, Earth Suits, Deadwood Drifters, Sang Sarah, Rbts Win, Indighost, Aaron Jaxon Band, the ETSU Celtic Pride Band, Jackdaw’s 7, Tuatha Dea, A Great Disaster and a block party with DJ Breese.