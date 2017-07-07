First Friday returns with community art, a bike contest, aerial dancers and more

Organizers will station a blank canvas on Main Street and let visitors leave their marks on a community art project.

A decorated bike ride and contest starts at 5:30 at the intersections of South Roan and Main Streets. Prizes will be awarded for Most Patriotic and Most Creative. Winners will be announced at 6, and then all contestants will ride down Main Street.

Azure Aerial Arts will perform from 6 to 8 at Majestic Park. For $5, participants can try out aerial dancing on the silks.

Melissa Reaves Organsmic3 Trio will provide rock, funk and rhythm & blues music starting at 7.

Food trucks Fire in the Hole and Petite Sweets will set up for on-street dining, and the Local Company will sell Snow Cones for $1.

June Wagner at Unique Treasures will perform $10 mini tarot readings and give open-minded individuals a free card pull.

Faces by Ren will hold a “Glamour for a Cause” event, offering cat face paintings, paw print mugs for sale, cat themed snacks and cute pets in the studio who are looking for forever homes. Proceeds will benefit the Unicoi County Animal Shelter.