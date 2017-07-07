First Friday brings fun to downtown Johnson City

The return of First Friday to downtown Johnson City was greeted with enthusiasm by many local residents.

The event was emceed by Big Daddy Voodoo, who helped Vice Mayor Jenny Brock announce the awards for the participants in the decorated bike ride and contest, and featured performances by the cast of the Johnson City Community Theatre production of “All Shook Up,” the Melissa Reaves Organsmic3 Trio and Azure Aerial Arts, a studio that specializes in part in aerial dance.

During the decorated bike ride and contest, kids dressed up in colorful costumes and raced down Main Street on their bicycles. One of the kids wore bright pink, and another, the daughter of Johnson City resident Victoria Kelley, was dressed up as a unicorn.

“And her bike is a unicorn,” Kelley said. “She said when she grows up she wants to be a unicorn and a taco.”

Kelley and her family have been attending festivals and events in the downtown area for about three and a half years. They moved to the area after living 13 years in Richmond, Virginia. She and her family now live in downtown Johnson City above Ink Revolution Studios.

“Obviously, living downtown, when you see something happening, you want to see what’s going on because it’s your neighborhood,” Kelley said. “They would have the First Fridays, and I figured out they were having the First Friday of every month ... so I was like, ‘Well, that’s something me and my family and my kid could enjoy.’ ”

The event has changed hands several times and used to be coordinated by the Blue Plum Organization. It is now organized by the Downtown Merchants Association.

Dianna Cantler, the downtown development coordinator for the Washington County Economic Development Council, said First Friday started many years ago as something of an art crawl in Johnson City and has since evolved into a block party for the community.

“There’s always going to be something for everyone,” Cantler said. “They always have something that would be for families. They’re always going to have some type of music or entertainment, so there’s several different components that make up First Friday.”

The festival still retains its roots as a place for artists to display their crafts.

On Friday evening, Taylor Ryan and Emily Parris had a small booth set up on the sidewalk. Parris was selling colorful tie-dye shirts, and Ryan, who was participating in the festival for the first time, was selling dream catchers she had made.

“Being an artist, it’s really nice to be in a town where they do stuff like this, and the shops collaborate with the artists and let them set up,” Ryan said. “It’s just a really big help in the community — especially for independent artists.”

Cantler indicated the event acts as kind of a signal to local residents — an invitation to go downtown and enjoy what Johnson City has to offer.

“People just know, ‘It’s First Friday, so that means it’s time to go downtown,’ ” Cantler said.