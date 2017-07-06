Annual Carter County Car Show coming up Saturday

Every Saturday from 5-9 p.m. from April through October, proud car owners and car enthusiasts gather in downtown Elizabethton for weekend cruise-ins. Aside from days of very stormy weather, there is only one exception and that is the second Saturday in July, when East Elk Avenue in downtown is blocked off all day.

The 35th Annual Car Show will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., rain or shine. The weather forecasts promises mostly good weather. The show will be followed by the weekly cruise-in.

“We should have a good crowd,” club member Ron McCloud said. “We have had a lot of pre-registrations this year and we should get more on Saturday. McCloud said there are more cars coming in from further away each year and that part of the success has been a result of holding the show on the same weekend each year.

“People just remember that the show is going to be the second Saturday of July every year. “It is a good date and it doesn’t conflict with the Fourth of July weekend,” McCloud said.

The club will award more than 100 sponsor plaques this year.

McCloud said the types of cars registered for the event range from antiques, vintage stockers, modified classics and modern performance cars. One of the nice things about the car shows is that even the people who attend the every weekly cruise-in will find some cars they haven’t seen before.

Another nice thing about the car show and the weekly cruise-ins is that the proceeds go exclusively to children’s charities. Those charities change from time to time, but have included the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, the Friends Program, the Carter County Imagination Library, the Carter County School System’s accelerated reader program, the Children’s Evangelism Fellowship and the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club.

Another nice thing about this year’s car show is that the downtown public restroom building has been completed, so those who attend will no longer need to use portable toilets. McCloud said a lot of Car Club members gave a lot of “in-kind” donations to building the restrooms. None of the money the club raised was diverted from its destination with children’s charities, but individual club members who had the necessary skills and talents donated their efforts.