Thousands across the region celebrate Independence Day

Erwin Fourth of July Veterans Parade

Erwin’s Fourth of July Veterans Parade brought together hundreds of veterans and their families from all over the region Tuesday for a day of fun and, most importantly, remembrance.

Though the mood was joyful, especially for the children who received free candy from nearly all the veterans in the parade, the main focus of the event was to celebrate and honor those from the region who served.

Paul Braswell, a participant in the parade, said this was his first time participating and attending the annual event in Erwin. He was honored to finally have the chance to participate and celebrate the military service of his grandfather, Paul Courtney, a Korean War veteran.

“It feels great to be a part of it,” Braswell said. “I’m glad to be able to do this today with my grandfather, and support the (other) veterans.”

Elizabethton Independence Day Celebration

This year’s Independence Day Celebration, held after the brief parade through downtown Elizabethton Tuesday morning, featured live music, games for kids and an appearance by the Elizabethton Twins baseball team, who attended the event to sign autographs for dozens of local baseball fans.

With the help of the Elizabethton Fire Department, who hoisted the stars and stripes for the 21-gun galute, the Parks and Recreation Department held yet another successful Fourth of July celebration at the Covered Bridge, drawing hundreds of attendees who gathered for festivities that included live music from bands such as Retroville and The Jerry Pierce Band.

At the conclusion of the parade, Loretta Bowers moved the crowd when she sang the National Anthem to begin the post-parade events.

City Manager Jerome Kitchens said he was glad to see parade kick off the events and hopes to see the parade continue growing after being reintroduced this year.

“This year, the parade was fairly small,” Kitchens. “We are hoping to build it back up, hopefully getting about 200 bikes in the parade next year.”

Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration Johnson City

The annual Johnson City fireworks celebration is probably the biggest Independence Day event in the region, drawing thousands every year. As the city continues to grow, so does this celebration, which is why Bobby Bennett and other locals always arrive hours early to get their favorite spots to watch the fireworks at night.

Bennett said this has been a tradition for his family, who have now been attending the fireworks celebration for 17 years.

“This is the best spot to catch the fireworks,” Bennett said. “You can feel the ground rumble when you’re this close.”

Before the fireworks finale, which is always the main event of the festivities, this year’s celebration featured guest musicians such like Clare Dunn, Ashley Tragler and Six Gun, Austin Moody and Jimbo Whaley, as well as various activities and giant inflatables for children.

The event, which pulls together the entire community every Independence Day evening, was also supported by Johnson City Transit, who provided Johnson City residents free rides to the celebration outside Freedom Hall Civic Center.