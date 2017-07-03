Reminder: July 4th events

The annual fireworks celebration is always a big one in the Tri-Cities. With guest musicians like Claire Dunn and other artists, the Fourth of July for Johnson City only gets bigger and better with each year. The event begins at 5 p.m. with children’s events, music, short memorials and, of course, the fireworks show.

Elizabethton Independence Day Celebration

The Parks and Recreation Department hosts the city's only Independence Day Celebration each year on July 4 at Covered Bridge Park. Events begin at 11 a.m. with a patriotic march and bike parade that starts at Dino’s Restaurant and ends at the Covered Bridge. Concerts, Twins autographs and the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant will follow.

Welcome Home Veterans Parade

The patriotic festivities will begin Tuesday morning with the annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade through downtown Erwin to the Unicoi County Veterans Memorial Park. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The Veterans Memorial Park celebration begins immediately after the parade and will continue until 2 p.m. The park is located at 309 Academy St., next to Gentry Stadium.

Independence Day Freedom Festival — Town of Unicoi

Unicoi is doing its part for Independence Day. The event begins at 5 p.m. with food and music at Unicoi Elementary School. Fireworks will be displayed shortly after dark so bring your blankets and coolers for good fun.

Legion St. Pool Party — Johnson City

What’s the Fourth of July without a pool party? The city pool will be hosting its event from 10 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. There will be food, music and fun for the family.

American Downtown July 4th in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — The 5th annual American Downtown 4th of July Celebration will be held Tuesday afternoon and evening in Greeneville, from 2 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. The kickoff will be held at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade beginning at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street.