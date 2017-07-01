'Almost a family reunion': Multitudes turn out for Jonesborough Days parade

The parade held during the Jonesborough Days celebration along Main Street on Saturday was a jubilant display of colors, music and patriotism, featuring about 70 floats and vehicles from area businesses and community organizations.

A float for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, was among the procession, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe waved at crowds from the bed of a pickup truck.

The three-day festival, which is in its 47th year, witnessed a massive crowd of hundreds for the parade. Main Street was temporarily cleared for the event, but upon its conclusion, a wave of people converged on the street, walking around Jonesborough’s downtown to visit vendors, listen to music, pop into downtown businesses and take a ride on a miniature train.

“We’ve been going on for a long time,” said Melinda Copps, Main Street Director for the town of Jonesborough. “We’re one of the oldest festivals in the area, and that’s a challenge at times because you want to keep some things fresh, but you want to keep the old traditions as well.”

Several new events are being held this year, including a MoonPie eating contest Saturday, which was divided into three age divisions, and a costume contest for pets at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The winner of the eating contest Saturday earned themselves a year’s supply of MoonPies.

Aside from the new activities added to the festival this year, the event also featured live music from Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express as well as The Wannabeatles on Saturday. Two more bands will perform Sunday — 49 Winchester at 5:30 p.m. and Southern Accents, a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band, at 8 p.m.

The celebration Saturday also featured about 70 total vendors, including about 60 handmade crafts vendors.

One of those vendors, Kim Goward, owns Briar Patch Creations, which sells handmade purses as well as specialty dog collars, carriers and harnesses. This is her fourth year participating in the event.

“I think (Jonesborough Days) is our favorite festival — one of our two favorites,” she said. “We love the town. It’s so cute and it always has a good crowd.”

Copps said the festival typically draws thousands of people over the course of the weekend. David Knechtel and his family are from Boones Creek and have made a habit of attending the downtown parade for the past few years.

“I think most of it’s just the atmosphere in Jonesborough — just the American feel, everybody’s out with red, white and blue,” Knechtel said. “It’s the typical Main Street that you would imagine for a Fourth of July celebration.”

Copps seems to agree with that sentiment.

“Jonesborough Days is really a patriotic celebration within the community,” Copps said. “It’s almost a family reunion. ... You might not see each other but once or twice a year and this is where you can see each other and reconnect with everyone.”

The event will conclude on Sunday with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. near Boone Street.