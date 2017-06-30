July Fourth festivities lined up in Erwin and Unicoi

The patriotic festivities will begin Tuesday morning with the annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade through downtown Erwin to the Unicoi County Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers are encouraging veterans of all eras from across the Tri-Cities to “let us honor your service” by calling ahead or arriving early for a seat on a float, in a convertible, on a four-wheeler or elsewhere in the parade lineup.

Non-veterans are also invited to march or ride along with or behind the parade to the Veterans Memorial for grilled hot dogs and family activities in the park, including inflatable water slides for children.

The town’s invitation to the community reads, “Wear your patriotic colors and bring your flag and red wagon. If you’ve outgrown your wagon, bring your scooter, tricycle, bike or golf cart festively decorated in red, white and blue.”

Floats will be provided for all veterans, and those who wish to ride are asked to come to the Morgan Insulation industrial property on Second Street no later than 10:30 a.m. The site is located near the corner of North Main Avenue just off Exit 37 of Interstate 26.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The Veterans Memorial Park celebration begins immediately after the parade and will continue until 2 p.m. The park is located at 309 Academy St., next to Gentry Stadium. For more information about the parade or for assistance, call 423-341-4417.

The annual July Fourth Freedom Festival and fireworks show in Unicoi will start at 5 p.m Tuesday at Unicoi Elementary School, 404 Massachusetts Ave.

The festival’s live entertainment will begin with by the Rhythm Brewers taking the stage at 5. Brim Leal & SonarFlare will play at 6:30 and will be followed by Kids Our Age at 8:15.

New this year, Quantum Leap, the region’s largest indoor trampoline arena, will provide a Freedom Festival Kids Zone with unlimited play from 5-8 p.m. for $5 per child.

The Freedom Festival fireworks show, staged by town employees with pyrotechnic certification, will begin at dark. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. General admission is free and the school playground will be open to children at no cost.

Concessions including barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers and funnel cakes will be available for purchase from the Unicoi Ruritan Club, with proceeds going to community services supported by the club.

“It’s a good show without the crowd and the traffic,” Unicoi Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Jennings said. “It’s a really fun, relaxed atmosphere and a good chance for families to get out and spend some time together on the Fourth.”

