Local Democrats participating in Jonesborough Days Parade for first time; GOP entering Greeneville, Kingsport parades

For the first time in recent memory, about 20 members of the Washington County Democratic Party will enter a float in Saturday’s Jonesborough Days Parade.

Although the Washington County Republican Party won’t participate in the Jonesborough Days Parade, local GOP Chairman Dr. Turney Williams said his organization will have a presence in Tuesday’s Fourth of July parades in Kingsport and Greeneville.

“You know, we just can’t be in every place at one time,” Williams said about the county party’s absence from the Jonesborough Days Parade. “While we’d like to participate this year, we’re not going to be able to do that in Jonesborough. We are participating with (U.S. Rep.) Dr. Phil Roe in Kingsport and the Greeneville parade on Tuesday. That’s about all the free time I could come up with.”

With approximately 300 people attending Sunday’s Reagan Day Picnic, Williams said there wasn’t much free time to prepare for the parade in Tennessee’s oldest town.

Williams said the Washington County GOP float’s theme will be patriotism, and volunteers will be handing out candy during both parades.

Meanwhile, Murphey Johnson and several Washington County Democratic Party members will be reviving their Project Lorax initiative by riding a 20-foot long float resembling Thneedville, the setting of the 1971 Dr. Seuss children’s book, in the Jonesborough parade.

“The float’s theme is sort of a patriotic take on the ‘Lorax,’ ” Johnson said. “Some of us, and myself especially, were included in the Project Lorax done by the DRC (Democrat Resource Center) earlier this year and we’ve still got ‘The Lorax’ mascot costume. So we’re pretty familiar with the ‘Lorax’ and really think it’s a great story. So we wanted to build on that with the float.”

Project Lorax distributed 1,300 copies of the book to second-graders across Johnson City schools and some local county schools.

Johnson said the parade float doesn’t necessarily depict a specific scene from the book or movie, but it does include a variety of elements from the narrative.

“We feel like environmental stewardship is very important, and ‘The Lorax’ is a great symbol for that,” Johnson said.

As Washington County Democrats walk beside the float and hand out even more Dr. Seuss books to spectators, Johnson said Terry Warner will perform “Let it Grow,” the song played at the end of the 2012 Universal Pictures movie.

The Jonesborough Days Parade will move along Main Street beginning at 10 a.m Saturday. The Kingsport parade will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and go from the Renaissance Center to the Veterans Memorial. Greeneville’s fourth annual American Downtown 4th of July Celebration parade will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday along Main Street.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.