Patriots be ready: Here's your guide to the 4th of July in NE Tennessee

Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration — Johnson City

The annual firework celebration is always a big one in the Tri-Cities. With guest musicians like Claire Dunn and other artists, the 4th of July for Johnson City only gets bigger and better with each year. As a city-wide tradition, the Johnson City Transit will be providing free rides as far as the ETSU parking lots and Winged Deer Park lots. The event begins at 5 p.m. with children’s events, music, short memorials and, of course, the firework show.

Legion St. Pool Party — Johnson City

What’s the 4th of July without a pool party? The city pool will be hosting their event from 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m. There will be food, music and fun for the family before the main celebration at Freedom Hall for the Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration.

Elizabethton Independence Day Celebration

The Parks and Recreation Department hosts the City's only Independence Day Celebration each year on July 4 at Covered Bridge Park. With the help of the City of Elizabethton Fire and Police Department the celebration features a special opening ceremony with prayer, National Anthem, 21 Gun Salute and the Pledge of Allegiance. You’ll enjoy free inflatables, live music on the stage, concessions for sale, a patriotic bike parade, a beauty pageant, dance team recitals and autographs from the Elizabethton Twins players in a day filled with patriotism and fun. This year’s lineup includes free concerts by Retroville and The Jerry Pierce Band.

Independence Day Freedom Festival — Town of Unicoi

Unicoi County is playing their part for Independence Day. The event begins at 5 p.m. with food and music at Unicoi Elementary School. Fireworks will be displayed shortly after dark so bring your blankets and coolers for good fun.

Independence Day at Rocky Mount — Piney Flats

Rocky Mount always offers its taste of history and tradition, so the holidays won’t stop now. For Independence Day, Rocky Mount will be reading the Declaration of Independence and hanging ribbons on Liberty Tree. The event is to honor those who won and fought to protect the freedom of this country. A place in the countryside is just what some need to remember our humble beginnings.

Jonesborough Days Celebration

On the weekend before the 4th of July, historic downtown Jonesborough will be hosting plenty of events to support the town’s locale. Friday evening will kick off with a fundraising dinner at 5:30. On July 1 at 10 a.m., there will be a parade through Main Street. From there, other vendors and activities will be set up along the way, including the Beer Garden, kids’ hands-on crafts, storytelling, and music entertainment every night. New events will be a Dog Days of Summer: Costume Contest and a Moon Pie Eating Contest. On the night of July 2, a fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. as a finale to the celebration.

Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade — Kingsport

The 64th annual parade will begin at 10 a,m. on Center Street at the Kingsport Renaissance Center and end at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive.

Kingsport Pops!

In honor of Kingsport’s 100th anniversary, the 4th of July celebration will be held in downtown Kingsport. Music and fun is what Kingsport Pops! celebrates. For the 4th of July, guest musicians Symphony of the Mountains will be performing for the evening with other artists Carla Karst and local composer Andrew Kramer. Can’t forget the main event! When the sun sets, the fireworks come out. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Full Moon Jam — Bristol

The Full Moon Jam takes place every Tuesday and Thursday. Fortunately for Bristol, the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday this year. Performing for the event is The Turkey Creek String Band. This seven-person acoustic ensemble plays on a variety of traditional instruments and genres, including fiddle tunes, folk, western swing, waltzes, bluegrass and Irish jigs. The event is free like all others and begins at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Center next to the Country Music Mural.

Border Bash — Bristol

For its 18th anniversary, Border Bash has booked several musicians to play this year for Independence Day. Hosted by Believe in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music and Cities of Bristol, these organizations are dedicated to preserving the life of Appalachian music. Beginning at 7 p.m., Fritz and Co. will open the event. Their nostalgic rock led by Logan Fritz is sure to bring to life the music Tennessee is renowned for. At 8:30, Virginia Ground will play as well as Adam Graybeal’s Hillbilly Soul. Located at Cumberland Square Park, the evening of music will kick off the night before the fireworks show.

Star-Spangled Celebration — Bristol

As the last act for Bristol’s own 4th of July celebration, in Cumberland Square Park, Bristol will be hosting a firework show beginning at 10 p.m.