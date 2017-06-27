Moon Pies & Dog Days: Here's what you need to know about Jonesborough Days 2017

Main Street Program Director Melinda Copp said she is excited about this year and the new events the celebration is showcasing.

“We always try to have something fun and different,” Copp said. “We always love to celebrate the tradition of Jonesborough Days.”

These new traditions include the Moon Pie Eating Contest and Dog Days of Summer: Costume Contest.

“We have a little bit of everything, something for all ages,” Copp said.

Moon Pie

The Moon Pie Eating Contest will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. in front of the courthouse and will have three age categories. The winner will receive a year’s supply of free Moon Pies.

Dog Days

The Dog Days of Summer will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. and will present awards for best swimsuit, most patriotic, coolest shades and hippest headwear. Water, treats and a cooling station will be provided for the furry friends participating. Entry is free, and check-in will be under the tent in front of the courthouse at 1:45 p.m. Other animals are encouraged to come out and dress the part too.

Low Country Shrimp Boil Kickoff Dinner

To support the festivities, Jonesborough Days will hold a fundraising dinner Friday night at 5:30 at the International Storytelling Center. Tickets are $12 for those wanting a little food before the evening music. After the dinner, check out the Main Stage entertainment from 7-10 p.m. featuring Beach Nite Band.

Jonesborough Days Parade

On Saturday morning, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street. This parade is the main tradition of the weekend celebration, and other events will follow.

Crafts and Theater

On Saturday and Sunday, the McKinney Center will provide crafts and other hands-on activities for the kids that will take place in Discovery Park behind the Storytelling Center. The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will also provide costumes for dress-up, and Oak Hill School will set up a station to teach a lesson on quill handwriting.

Music

On Saturday evening at 5:30, Jonah Riddle and The Carolina Express will be performing along with award-winning tribute band The WannaBeatles who will be recreating songs by the Beatles. From 5:30 to the fireworks show on Sunday evening, 49 Winchester and tribute band Southern Accents will be performing for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

Fireworks

On Sunday at 10 p.m., the fireworks show will wrap up Jonesborough Days with a loud bang as a fiery lead into the 4th of July celebrations.