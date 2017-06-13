Rhododendron Festival coming up this weekend at Roan Mountain

That was the reason the Roan Mountain Citizens Club picked the third weekend in June as the festival's standing date, so the chances would be good that the blooms at Cloudland Gardens would be at their peak.

These days, people wanting to see the blooms don't have to take the chance of driving all the way to the top of the mountain only to find the buds have not opened. Roan Mountain State Park’s Facebook page posts daily pictures of how the blooms look at or near the top of the mountain.

But no matter the state of the blooms, the Rhododendron Festival is well worth a trip to Roan Mountain.

This year's festival will be on June 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. It takes place at Roan Mountain State Park at the foot of the mountain. Admission is free.

There will be plenty of music and vendors during the festival.

The entertainment schedule for Saturday includes:

• 10 a.m.: Jona Riddle Express.

• 11 a.m.: Sound Traveler.

• Noon: Boss Family.

• 1 p.m.: T.V. & the Moonshiners.

• 2 p.m.: Scholarship announcement.

• 2:05 p.m.: Siam Symphony.

• 3 p.m.: Jim & Cheri Miller.

• 4 p.m.: Mountain Rose.

The schedule for Sunday includes:

• 10-Noon: Open Mike.

• Noon: Art & Friends.

• 1 p.m.: Dan Henderson & Family.

• 2 p.m.: Black Hat Mission.

• 3 p.m.: The Tim Hughes Family.

• 4 p.m.: Greater Glory.

While the festival is meant to be a celebration and a way to enjoy the music of local bands, it also has a serious side. The Roan Mountain Citizens Club uses the proceeds it raises at the festivals to provide scholarships for outstanding seniors at Cloudland High School.