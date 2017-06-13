Appalachian Fair organizers announce this year's events

On Tuesday morning, organizers of this year’s Appalachian Fair held a press conference to talk about this year’s events, which are set for Aug. 21-Aug. 26.

Phil Booher, the manager and one of the organizers of the fair, said he is particularly excited about this year’s lineup of live music starting on Aug. 21, which also includes more country music acts, such as Chris Lane, Eric Paslay and Brett Young, American Christian “folktronica” musician Crowder.

“We’re really excited about our entertainment on the main stage. We’ve got a lot of new performers coming here this year,” Booher said. “You’ll get to see everything from live music to monster trucks for only $8.

“I think that’s quite the bargain.”

Another notable addition to this year’s fair is the return of the demolition derby event, as well as the monster truck events. These will all be held at the arena right before the fair’s live music events on the main stage.

Randy Moore, one of the organizers involved in the events at the arena, said these action-packed events are sure to impress attendees.

“Yeah, it can get pretty crazy,” Moore said. “You’ve basically got a 10,000 pound truck jumping 20 feet in the air, and sometimes they do roll over. But we also do a race and, of course, the fan favorite, which is the freestyle event.”

Here’s a roundup of the events happening at this year’s Appalachian fair:

Main stage

Show times at 8 p.m.

One show per night, unless noted

Aug. 21: Chris Lane and Eric Paslay

Aug. 22: Brett Young

Aug. 23: Clint Black

Aug. 24: Chris Jansen

Aug. 25: Crowder

Aug. 26: High Valley

Museum Stage

Aug. 21: Fairest of the Fair at 8 p.m.

Aug. 22: Little Miss Contest at 6 p.m.

Aug. 23: TBA 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24: Youth Talent Contest 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: “So You Think You Can Dance” contest at 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: “Appalachian Fair’s Got Talent” at 7 p.m.

Arena

Aug. 21 and 22: Monster Trucks at 7 p.m.

Aug. 23: Outlaw Diesel Trucks at 7 p.m.

Aug. 24: Truck Sled Pulls at 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 and 26: Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.

Advance reserved show seats, season tickets, special priced ride tickets and parking passes go on sale July 22. Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 only, tickets will be on sale between 11 a.m. - 7.p.m.

July 22 only- Ticket sales begin at 9 a.m.

Phone orders begin at 11 a.m.: 423-477-1420

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children 6-11. For children 5 and under, admission is free.

For more information on this year’s events, as well as entry information, visit www.appalachianfair.com.