Pride Center has first annual Pride in the Park celebration

This was the Pride Community Center’s first celebration to kick off Pride month. Members and allies of the LGBTQ community dropped by Powell Square Park throughout the day of the event, and some stopped by after marching with PFLAG earlier in the afternoon down State of Franklin from University Parkway to Founders Park.

Mary Witt and Scarlett Gilley enjoyed the day in the shade with their friends and children.

“It’s really nice to have this for the children,” Witt said. “We really need stuff like this for them.”

Community center founder John Baker said the center is about $11,000 away from reaching the $40,000 goal to open a community center. He said he hopes to open the center in downtown Johnson City and staff it with volunteers who will be able to provide resources for LGBTQ community members going forward.

The biggest fundraiser for the center is the end-of-the-summer festival, which will be Sept. 16 this year at Winged Deer Park. Baker said the center has reserved even more space than last year to allocate for more vendors, food options and entertainment for the afternoon.

“It is such a need in this area because people don’t know about things out there that can help them,” Baker said.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.