Crank Up turns back the clock

The electricity is switched off. And antique engines from a half-horsepower to 120 horsepower are switched on.

The 46th Annual East Tennessee Crank Up concludes today on the farm of Geoff Hutchings at 2045 Sciota Road.

There are plenty of large engines stored on the property year-round. Many provided power to drill for oil. The largest provided power for a coastal island owned by R.J. Reynolds, the tobacco baron.

But the annual festival is also about the smaller engines that powered equipment on farms and humble models that ran a washing machine.

"I hope we get about 100 of these engines," Hutchings said as he anticipated all of the activity on Saturday.

Each year the show features a different manufacturer of these engines. This year, the Crank Up spotlights the Challenge Company.

There are very few Challenge engines left in this area, said Dave Keplinger, who owns a 2 horsepower Challenge engine that was manufactured in 1915.

Keplinger said the company began as the Challenge Windmill and Feed Company in Batavia, Illinois. It was founded in 1867 by Nelson Burr and Hugh Armstrong.

The company was enjoying success until the factory burned down at about the same time as the Great Chicago Fire.

Keplinger said the factory had been insured for $45,000. Because of all the payouts being made by the insurance company for losses in the Chicago fire, Keplinger said Challenge received only $150 from its insurance policy.

Despite the setback, Burr and Armstrong rebuilt from the ashes and the company was again operating a year later.

Keplinger said there are plenty of other such stories about the time before electricity eliminated the need for these engines.

Most were put in the barn, where they slowly rusted. He said many were turned in during the metal scrap drives during World War II, so the antique engines may have become a part of a new aircraft carrier.

Those that survived are now celebrated by engine lovers and many of those will be at Geoff Hutchings Farm today.

The show switches on at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.