Rise & Shine: Summer Saturday series kicks off in Erwin

A new summer series of “Rise & Shine” family activities will kick off this weekend with a free family day Saturday at the YMCA of Unicoi County.

Located on Love Street, the entire YMCA facility, including the pool, gym, exercise equipment and aerobics classes, will be available for free use by guests of all ages.

The Y will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pool will be open from 1-3:15 p.m. From 10-11:30 a.m. volunteers from the RISE Erwin young professional group will be coordinating family day activities on the playing field located behind the Y. Activities will include corn hole, hopscotch, four-square and other fun competitions.

RISE member Kristin Anders said the day at the Y is the first in a lineup of Saturday activities to continue every weekend through end of July at a different location and with a different community focus.

“Some of the activities will be just for fun, some of them will be focused on the outdoors, some will be to help people and to help the community, and all of them will be in line with the RISE purpose to rejuvenate, invest, support and energize Erwin.”

This month’s schedule of event will continue on June 17 with a volunteer work day and short leisure hike at the new Rocky Fork State Park. For those who wish to help, the park’s staff will lead volunteers in clearing streams and trails and also lend some instruction to help familiarize families who are just learning the park with Rocky Fork’s trail system.

On June 24, the series will feature a Cycle Urgent Care Saturday with Erwin Police Department officers checking bike equipment and helmets and going over street safety rules in the courthouse parking lot, followed by a short ride through downtown.

Anders said the event is being held in advance of a series of downtown bike rides planed in conjunction with Erwin’s Tuesday evening Farmers’ Market. RISE Erwin is encouraging everyone to bring their bikes and get ready to ride.

Next month’s schedule of Rise & Shine activities has not yet been released but Anders said the series will turn its focus to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, where hands will be needed to chip in on a round of chores and volunteer dog walkers will be needed to take rescue animals on a stroll along Erwin’s Linear Trail.

Unless otherwise scheduled, all Rise & Shine activities will begin at 10 a.m. For more information about the series and updates on upcoming activities visit the RISE Erwin page on Facebook or email riseerwin@gmail.com.

