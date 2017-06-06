National and Regional musical groups to perform at Covered Bridge this week

Music has always been a big draw, with local and regional talent providing many hours of enjoyment. But in the past two years some big name entertainment is attracting even larger crowds to the Celebration. This year’s acts include Grammy Award winner Suzy Bogguss, Blue Highway and local favorite Carson Peeters & Iron Mountain.

The Covered Bridge was able to attract such talent to a free concert by getting strong support from sponsors, the hard work of volunteers, and the not-so-secret talent magnet known as Daniel Grindstaff.

Grindstaff now works as an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance, but for a decade before that he was a Grand Ole Opry regular performer and elite banjoist. He has developed an extensive network of friends in the entertainment business that includes stars and some very talented Nashville musicians. The personable Grindstaff kept his contacts when he decided to come back to his hometown to settle down with his wife, Kristen, and young son, Finn.

When the Chamber of Commerce started discussing ways to make the 50th Covered Bridge a special event, thoughts quickly turned to Grindstaff. Because of his close connections with Marty Raybon (Grindstaff began touring with him in 2006), Grindstaff was able to convice him to perform on the Covered Bridge stage.

While 2016's lineup was certainly worthy of a golden anniversary, the entertainment roster for 2017 proves that last year’s success was not just a one-time shot.

"This area has always produced great music and musicians," Grindstaff said, "but there have not been many groups perform here." That is changing and this year the celebration will package a national entertainer each night with a top regional act.

Grindstaff said there are a total of seven acts on the lineup, with three nationally known performers and four regionally popular acts. Of course, Carson Peters is considered to be both: a local schoolboy who has had many performances at the Grand Ole Opry and even performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Peters and Iron Mountain will perform Thursday night, starting at 7.

Blue Highway performs at 8 p.m. Friday, with Mountain Rose taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

"Mountain Rose is a great band from Roan Mountain who has just never played at the Covered Bridge," Grindstaff said.

Bogguss will start at 8 p.m. Saturday. Two groups will take the stage prior to her performance. Grindstaff said the Bullseye Band has long been a popular local group. They get started at 5. At 6:30 p.m., Grindstaff with join with the Southwest Virginia group North Fork to perform.

Bogguss will end her show at 9:15, with the concluding fireworks show, sponsored by Snap-on Tools, taking place to close out the celebration.