Covered Bridge has plenty of events scheduled for 3-day event

The schedule of events is packet tightly into three days. Here are the highlights:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

6 p.m.: the traditional ice cream social, sponsored by the Food City of Elizabethton, takes place in the Covered Bridge Park. Free ice cream as long as the supply lasts.

Entertainment on the Covered Bridge Stage on Thursday night is sponsored by Carter County Tourism. It includes:

6 p.m.: Trailblazer Cloggers.

7 p.m.: Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.

Also on Thursday night the arts and craft vendors and the food vendors will be setting up for Friday's start.

FRIDAY JUNE 9

The arts and craft vendors, food vendors, marketplace and Kids Island on Edwards Island will be starting at 10 a.m.

Kids Island is sponsored by Sycamore Shoals Hospital. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

Also starting at 10 a.m. will be the Got Kids Covered exhibition in the parking lot north of the Bonnie Kate Theater. This is a free event for children and is sponsored by Carter County Drug Prevention. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bonnie Kate stage will also be presenting programs Friday and Saturday. The schedule for Friday is:

11 a.m.: Yoga with MoonLight Zen.

1 p.m.: Exotic Bird Show.

2 p.m.: Jack and the Beanstalk by the Bonnie Kate Theater.

3 p.m.: Kids’ Yoga with Ascend Yoga.

4 p.m.: Rock Identification with the geology department at East Tennessee State University.

There will be about 20 booths set up in the parking lot to provide gifts and information to children and their parents. Most of the booths will be manned both days, while some will only operate for a single day.

The booths will include activities for children, such as the University of Tennessee Extension Office booth that will show how to make toilet roll bird feeders, as well as seed bombs and snow cones. The Carter County Health Department will have sun safety bracelets and sunscreen. Life Matters will have a booth with a fruit balancing game, coloring books and nutrition tattoos.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will have two booths, one for the Imagination Library, where families can sign up their children for the free books that are given to children each month for their first five years. Families can also provide a change of address if needed for children already receiving the free books.

The library’s other booth will provide information on the Summer Reading Program and the Adult Services Outreach program. In order for the library staff to adequately man the booths both days, the library will be closed Saturday, but there are no books due on that day.

There will also be activities in the Carter County Drug Program/TNStrong teens office at the other end of the parking lot. There, kids will get a free prize and meet goNoodle and the Healthier Tennessee Communities.

There is even a booth for mom and a baby rest stop, provided by BABE Breastfeeding Coalition/Southern Appalachian Birth Network.

Entertainment on the Covered Bridge Stage will start at 5 p.m. on Friday is sponsored by Dr. Enuf. The schedule:

5 p.m.: Boots on the Ground.

6:30 p.m.: Mountain Rose.

8 p.m.: Blue Highway.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Saturday is a full day of activities, beginning with a 5K race and a yard sale.

6:30 a.m.: Registration at City Hall for the 5K run and 3K walk, sponsored by Mountain States Health Alliance Foundation.

8 a.m.: Start of race.

8 a.m.: to 2 p.m. Community yard sale and antiques, East E Street downtown.

11 a.m.: Little Mr. and Miss Hillbilly Contest at the Covered Bridge Stage, sponsored by Double C Western Supply.

The free performances at the Bonnie Kate stage for Saturday include:

11 a.m.: The Bill and Bodie Show.

Noon: Kids’ Yoga with Ascend Yoga.

1 p.m.: Franklin Taekwondo (demonstration and free class passes for all children).

2 p.m.: East Tennessee Ballet Academy Dancers.

3 p.m.: Trinity Arts Center Dancers.

4 p.m.: Jack and the Beanstalk by Bonnie Kate Theater.

A Bonus event for Saturday is the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-In, which will take place on East Elk Avenue from 5-9 p.m.

Entertainment on the Covered Bridge Stage on Saturday includes:

3:30 p.m.: Watts Dance Studio.

5 p.m.: Bullseye Band

6:30 p.m.: North Fork with Daniel Grindstaff

8 p.m.: Suzy Bogguss

The Suzy Bogguss performance is scheduled to end at 9:15 p.m. The annual fireworks show will follow.