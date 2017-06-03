Blue Plum has officially turned a new leaf

Trinity Arts Center’s urban dance and ministry crew, SLAY, brought in several handfuls of people as festivalgoers began to file into Founders Park. Mixing songs, hip-hop and ballet routines, they quickly set the pace for the festival’s closing day.

After SLAY livened and primed the audience, the singer-songwriter event took the stage.

With local pop infused folk artist Beth Snapp performing first, the audience immediately began tapping and clapping to songs from her newest album, “Write Your Name Down.”

The singer-songwriter event provided a relaxing area for easygoing festivalgoers to sit back, relax and listen to music for the afternoon as Scott Pleasant, Mariel and Brandon Story, Scotty Melton and Hunter Grigg followed in Snapp’s wake.

Meanwhile, the chalk art participants slowly began to create their colorful masterpieces.

Elizabethon mother Jennifer Nye and her daughter Felicia bought portions of the sidewalk to participate. Following the competition’s theme of “a bright future,” Jennifer created a colorful mosaic of swirls and flowers, but her daughter took the theme a step further.

Felicia, 13, created a happy scene depicting a young girl recycling trash next to a detailed, smiling tree. Despite the duo’s mastery of chalk, neither of them consider themselves artists.

“We just wanted to get out and meet new people,” Jennifer said. “I’m more of a dishwasher if anything, but we’ve had plenty of practice with drawing in the driveway.”

Although the two seemed to be having a blast, they were surprised to learn so few people signed up for the event.

“Perhaps because it is new for the festival, people might not have heard about it,” Nye said. “Even though it cost $10 to participate, I’m sure all the money that goes into Blue Plum goes into getting people together.”

And bringing people together is exactly what happened during the second day of the festival. As the afternoon passed, the crowd settled in to listen to performers while drinking, laughing and having a good time.

Even the vendors seemed pleased with the festival’s flow, as people frequently traveled along the lawn browsing the crafts, brews and food.

Angelica Markland, owner of Artistic Icing, shared her content with the festival compared to when she participated in 2016’s festival.

“I think it’s quite a bit better than last year,” Markland said. “I know last night I was really pleased. Around 7 p.m. it got very busy and stayed busy until the end.”

“[This year’s festival] is a bit more spread out, which I’ve heard people saying they like a lot more,” Markland said. “The spacing is a bit weird as a vendor, but the people have seemed happy and happy people means happy customers.”

Marie Van Der Westhuizen said the festival’s more spacious venue was a huge reason she came to Blue Plum after not attending the festival for six years.

“I really enjoy this venue because it’s just a bit more natural than having it in the streets,” Van Der Westhuizen said. “The kids love the creek and the festival is just more family oriented.”

“It’s definitely different from what we are used to with it being in the park, but more open and easier to experience everything the festival has to offer,” attendee Natasha Siew said.

The evening’s music began and more and more people — and dogs — gathered on the lawn as the sun began to set on 2017’s Blue Plum Festival. Despite the format, layout and venue’s being new for many festivalgoers this year, it appears last year’s issues can remain a thing of the past.