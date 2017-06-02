More free stuff for kids being offered at next week's Covered Bridge Celebration

For many years, the festival has worked to provide enjoyable activities for children who come to the festival. In fact, a whole island is transformed into Kid’s Island each year, complete with inflatable rides and games.

The problem is that not all families can afford to pay for all the rides on the island for all their children. Jilian Reece, a mother of three boys and expecting a daughter very soon, said she saw the need for children’s activities that are provided free.

Reece is the director of Carter County Drug Prevention. She has an extensive network with other groups working with children, and together they have come up with a new Covered Bridge Celebration site that is dedicated to children.

The site includes a kids’ stage at the Bonnie Kate Theater and a group of about 20 vendors set up in the parking lot between the Bonnie Kate and the Drug Prevention center.

The Bonnie Kate stage will be presenting programs Friday and Saturday. The schedule is:

Friday

11 a.m.: Yoga with MoonLight Zen;

1 p.m.: Exotic Bird Show;

2 p.m.: Jack and the Beanstalk by the Bonnie Kate Theater;

3 p.m.: Kids’ Yoga with Ascend Yoga;

4 p.m.: Rock Identification with the geology department at East Tennessee State University.

Saturday

11 a.m.: The Bill and Bodie Show;

Noon: Kids’ Yoga with Ascend Yoga;

1 p.m.: Franklin Taekwondo (demonstration and free class passes for all children);

2 p.m.: East Tennessee Ballet Academy Dancers;

3 p.m.: Trinity Arts Center Dancers;

4 p.m.: Jack and the Beanstalk by Bonnie Kate Theater.

There will be about 20 booths set up in the parking lot to provide gifts and information to children and their parents. Most of the booths will be manned both days, while some will only operate for a single day.

The booths will include activities for children like the University of Tennessee Extension Office booth that will show how to make toilet roll bird feeders, as well as seed bombs and snow cones. The Carter County Health Department will have sun-safety bracelets and sunscreen. Life Matters will have a booth with a fruit balancing game, coloring books and nutrition tattoos.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will have two booths, one for the Imagination Library, where families can sign up their children for the free books that are given to children each month for their first five years. Families can also provide a change of address if needed for children already receiving the free books.

The library’s other booth will provide information on the Summer Reading Program and the Adult Services Outreach program. In order for the library staff to adequately man the booths both days, the library will be closed Saturday, but there are no books due on that day.

There will also be activities in the Carter County Drug Program/TNStrong teens office at the other end of the parking lot. There, kids get a free prize and meet goNoodle and the Healthier Tennessee Communities.

There is even a booth for mom and a baby rest stop, provided by BABE Breastfeeding Coalition/Southern Appalachian Birth Network.