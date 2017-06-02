2017’s Blue Plum fairs well

As the festival kicked off Friday afternoon, Founders Park seemed worryingly bare. With only a couple browsing the food and arts vendors and the kids zone becoming the most popular attraction, the Blue Plum Organization’s efforts to make a more profitable festival seemed destined for disappointment.

But as the summer sun began to set on downtown Johnson City, the festival buzzed to life.

The Ferris wheel began to run regularly, chairs littered the main stage’s lawn, 5K runners and their dogs began to warm up and it suddenly became clear that last year’s disappointment won’t plague the 2017 Blue Plum.

Ten-year festivalgoer Mike Reece credits this year's fresh start to the weather and the festival’s being completely free.

“It’s a lot better,” Reece said. “It’s free, the weather is nice and it’s a great way to start the summer.”

A big part of the fallout from last year’s festival was the Blue Plum Organization’s inability to pay the vendors, but local novelist Michael Gene Scott was impressed with how well this year’s vendors were doing.

“It’s doing pretty well this year,” Scott said. “It looks like the vendors are better off than last year.”

In addition to vendors and fine weather, this festival’s kids zone drew in droves of families. With Quantum Leap working the trampolines and inflatables, the line seemed never-ending. Kids collected — and lost — balloons, blew bubbles, got their faces painted and had a good time.

“This (trampoline) has been a big hit and we’re really just here for the kids zone and the music,” longtime festival attendee and mother of two Anna Johnson said.

“This year’s festival is a lot more child-based,” attendee Alex Battle said.

All in all, this year’s Blue Plum Festival has seemed to leave last year’s experience in the dust, with a happy crowd flocking back to Founder’s Park.