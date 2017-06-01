Guide to Blue Plum: what’s what and what to do

This will be the 18th installment of the Blue Plum Festival series and after a hard year financially, festival organizers expect to exceed people’s expectations this weekend. The festival includes music and arts, a 5K, a kids zone, chalk art competition, silent disco and food and craft vendors with free attendance. Plus, with the weather remaining fair with temperatures in the low 80s, festival goers can expect a beautiful, fun-filled weekend.

With so much to do in only two days, here’s a brief list of events and activities to look out for at this year’s Blue Plum Festival:

- Blue Plum Fast 5K: Starting at 6:30 p.m. this year’s annual 5K will be a fast paced run starting and finishing near the Lady of the Fountain on Main Street. There will also be the Little Plum Dash for kids 12 and under and even dogs are welcome to run. Packet pickup and late registration will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cakebuds Bakery at 410 S. Roan St. So lace up your running shoes, bring your water bottle and grab a pal to get your heart racing and blood pumping Friday evening.

- Silent Disco: Ready to boogie all night? New to this year’s festival will be a silent disco. There will be a tent with headphones connected to the live DJ, but for the people without headphones it seems like a group of people dancing to silence. The disco will be held on the lawn at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

- Music City Roots: Headlining the 18th annual Blue Plum Festival will be the live broadcast of Music City Roots. The Nashville music program broadcasting will be a first for Blue Plum, Founder’s Park and Johnson City history. The show will include local favorites Symphony Rags, East Tennessee State University’s Old Time Pride Band, Ed Snodderly and Jill Andrews at 7 p.m. Friday evening. Being early and bringing lawn chairs is encouraged.

- Chalk Art Competition: Saturday morning, artists of all ages are called to grab their chalk pallets and get drawing at the Chalk Art event. The event is new to this year’s festival and will involve chalk covering the sidewalks of Founders Park. The event will start at 9 a.m., with artists completing their designs by 4 p.m. for judging. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first place winner in each category of grades 5-8, grades 9-12 and emerging and established artists. Don’t forget to register and get ready to paint the town.

- PiYo Live: This year’s festival is sure to whip you into shape. Besides the fast paced 5K, Underground Fitness instructor Amanda will be teaching a PiYo (pilates and yoga) class Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. The class is free, so dust off your yoga mats and get stretching.

- Singer Songwriter Event: In addition to the big main stage performances, the Blue Plum Festival will be hosting performances featuring local artists Hunter Grigg, Beth Snapp, Brandon Story, Scotty Melton and Scott Pleasant. Warm up for the headliners at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

- Southern Fire Cloggers: If the music, food and athletic events weren’t enough to satisfy, check out a performance from a local national and junior Olympic clogging team Saturday afternoon. Clogs will hit the stage at 4 p.m. on the Wild Wing/Yee-Haw Stage. Prepare to watch these dancer go for the gold at Blue Plum.

- Jill Andrews: Also headlining both Friday and Saturday night will be ETSU alum Jill Andrews. The folk singer performs as part of the Music City Roots broadcast Friday evening at 7 p.m. Then she will return for an encore performance Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Both performances will be held on the Commercial Bank Lawn Stage.

- Children’s Story Time: The “friendliest festival in the South” wouldn’t be so without the kids. Just for them there will be a Little Plum Dash, Kids Zone and a story time event. The 9 a.m. Saturday event will feature award winning speaker and storyteller Tony Marr. Get captivated with your kids as Marr brings attendees into an imaginative world.