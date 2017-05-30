Sycamore Shoals Park hosts 27th Annual Native American Culture Festival this weekend

The 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Native American Culture Festival will take place Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

This weekend-long festival will feature traditional and contemporary arts and crafts, traditional Native American song and dance, Cherokee storytelling and legends, Native American flute, Cherokee language workshops, and craft demonstrations and sales. The festival provides the opportunity to experience many facets of Native American culture, particularly that of the Cherokee.

Most activities are held at Fort Watauga, unless it rains. In the event of rain the show will relocate to the Visitors Center. On Saturday evening, a traditional campfire will be held at the far end of the meadow in front of Fort Watauga at 7 p.m., with several guest storytellers.

A unique feature of the festival is the educational/demonstration area, located within Fort Watauga. The dance circle is located in the center of the rebuilt fort, where the popular traditional dance and drum performances take place. In addition, flute music, storytelling, lectures, and more take place within the circle.

The interior of the fort will also host a variety of demonstrations, including a children’s blowgun challenge, beadwork, gourd art, pine needle basketry, stone carving, Cherokee language, wood carving, flint-knapping, corn shuck dolls, native river cane flutes, pottery and a replicated Cherokee cabin from the early 19th century with historical re-enactors Mark and Sherry Finchum.

Just outside the fort, Native American arts and crafts will be featured, in addition to ethnic Cherokee food, and a Lakota Tipi exhibit.

The circle will host several performances of Native American music, drum and dance. The dancing demonstrations will include the fancy dance and hoop dance, the jingle dance, the men’s traditional, grass and straight dances, and many more. All are invited to dance, so bring your regalia. Newly added will be a demonstration of 18th century Cherokee social dancing. The host of this portion of the event will be Dale Cloer, from Cherokee, N.C.

The featured Cherokee dancers include internationally known hoop dancer Eddie Swimmer, Head Man Emerson Begay, and champion powwow dancer Nikki Crisp. Swimmer has captivated audiences across the globe using between 36 and 42 hoops. His accomplishments include winning the World Champion Hoop Dancer title, performances in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and in the World Cup Soccer Tournament in Dallas, as well as choreographing the Broadway hoop dance for "Annie Get Your Gun."

Begay has competitively placed in many powwows across the Southeast for many years and has been the featured lead male dancer in a multitude of Native American festivals. He also participates in many educational programs for schools and community events. Crisp has danced across the world as well, and has been performing for over 20 years. Her talents also include traditional beadwork and authentic frybread cooking. Crisp will be providing food vending for this event, including her famous tacos.

The featured storyteller this year is Freeman Owle. He is a noted lecturer, historian and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, and has traveled all over the eastern United States lecturing to various groups, including churches, military units, and schools. Owle has told stories and presented programs on Cherokee history and culture throughout the Southeast for more than ten years.

Well known in the Cherokee community, Owle serves on the board of directors of the Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual and is a coordinator for the Cherokee Heritage Trails project of the Blue Ridge Heritage Initiative. He is one of the featured storytellers in the book Living Stories of the Cherokee, and he also appears in the video documentary "Cherokee: The Principal People," which aired on public television in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

One of the oldest traditions of the Sycamore Shoals festival is an appearance by Dr. Michael Abram, a physician and scholar of Cherokee culture. Abram has devoted his life to studying, preserving and lecturing on Cherokee culture. He has been presenting portions of his research at the festival from its start 27 years ago. Abram is the owner of the Cherokee Heritage Museum and Gallery in Cherokee, N.C.

Abram will give two lectures on Saturday — "The Importance of Stonecoat to Cherokee Culture" and “The Ancient Cherokee White and Red Government" — inside the circle of Fort Watauga.

Daniel Bigay of Greeneville will entertain with traditional flute music in addition to having his handmade, traditional Cherokee style flutes for sale. Bigay is a flute maker, artist, performer/recording artist, and demonstrator, who lives with his wife, Kay, in the mountains of Tennessee. He has released two CDs, the most recent being nominated for best flute recording at the 2005 Indian Summer Music Awards. Daniel and Kay are passionate about education and sharing of the Cherokee culture in the school system, at pow-wows and various shows and festivals.

Admission is $6 per adult, $1 for children. All proceeds from admissions go to Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, to support this event.

For more information, call 543-5808.