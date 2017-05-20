Strawberry fields forever: Crowds beat the heat at 15th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival

Thousands of local strawberry lovers filled the fields of Unicoi Elementary School on Saturday afternoon during the 15th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival, plucking goods from vendors, chomping down hot dogs and sitting in the shade to listen to live music.

“Things have been great, the weather has been wonderful, we’ve had a great crowd of people out here,” said Sarah Jennings, director of parks and recreation and community relations with the town of Unicoi. “The vendors seem to be doing very well. People have just been flooding in throughout the day.”

Vendors were set up in long rows along one side of the festival grounds. Visitors walked around the fairgrounds carrying tamales, funnel cakes and — perhaps most notably — fresh jams and bushels of strawberries from Scott’s Farms.

“It doesn’t take long before you see somebody with a bucket,” Jennings said. “Everyone’s getting buckets of strawberries. I think they’re doing pretty good today.”

Before his death in 2008, Wayne Scott was the owner of Scott’s Farms, a business he and his wife, Mary Lou, ran with the help of his sons and daughters. Two of his sons — David and Steve — now co-own the business.

Steve graduated from Virginia Tech in 1978, and early in his college career, his future plans involved teaching physical education and coaching football. Farming was an ambition that he planned on fulfilling later in his career, but it became a more immediate reality after leaving college.

“While I was at Tech I switched my major to horticulture, and it just worked out that I was able to come back,” Steve said. “The farm was growing, (dad) needed more help, so it worked out. He needed help, I needed a job.”

Now the annual strawberry festival bears his father’s name, a gesture that Steve says he appreciates. Although last year’s growing season had a slow start, this year has been easier.

Near the booth for Scott’s Farms, the air was thick with the scent of fresh strawberries, an aroma that attracted the attention of many passerby.

“This time of year, there’s so many festivals around it’s pretty hard to pick and choose which one you want to go to,” said Jeff Clevinger, who attended the festival Saturday with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. “I’m a lover of strawberries.”

A resident of Bristol, Saturday marked Clevinger’s first time attending the festival.

“I love the vendors, I love woodwork and all that stuff,” he said.

Jocelyn Jones, the owner of Kraftapalooza, was one of the more than 100 vendors who had booths set up at the festival this year, a jump from last year’s total of about 80 or 90.

“It’s been pretty steady,” Jones said standing behind a table full of her wares, which included hand-stamped jewelry and string art. “There’s been lots of people out, even though it was hot earlier.”

Although many of the old attractions were in abundance, the festival also boasted new additions this year, including a cornhole tournament and the Pony Express, a carousal of live ponies that attracted the attention of many of the younger attendees.

Jennings said part of the festival’s appeal is its atmosphere.

“All of our food vendors are civic groups and nonprofits so they really get to come in and sell for their cause and the community gets involved,” she said. “I think that people see how much fun the community is having and people just pour in.”