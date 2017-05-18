Fireworks ahead: Johnson City announces plans for annual Independence Day celebration

Lisa Chamness, director of Freedom Hall, said in a news conference Thursday her favorite part about the event is “just to see the joy in people’s faces . . . It just is amazing how something like fireworks can make people smile.”

The city considers the Independence Day Celebration an investment. “It has been ingrained in the community,” Chamness said.

Besides the traditional firework show, other events and activities will be held throughout the evening on Tuesday, July 4. Live performances will be hosted by Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier, Ashley Tragler with Six Gun, Austin Moody and famous singer Claire Dunn.

Children’s events will begin at 5 p.m. and the prize drawing will be from 5-7 p.m. The grand prize this year will be a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS, presented by the main sponsors: Pepsi, Food City and Champion Chevrolet/Cadillac.

Other prizes include Dixie Stampede/Hearthside Cabins super-pack getaway with four tickets to Dixie Stampede, a two-night stay at Hearthside Cabins and four tickets to Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Adventures. The other prize will be two tickets to the August Race Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, with two tickets to UNOH 200 Truck Series, two tickets to Food City 300 and two tickets to Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

There will also be a color guard presentation and patriotic songs performed by T. R and Carla Dunn for the first show and Elizabeth Painter for the second. A tribute for the military and police force will also be held before the fireworks begin.

For those who are concerned about parking, the Johnson City Transit will be giving free rides from the corner of ETSU between State of Franklin and University Pkwy and from the Winged Deer Park Complex parking lots.

Local restaurants will remain open for dinner, and food vendors will be available on site.

With all of the sponsors coming together to make this event truly spectacular, the celebration lives on into its 32nd annual year. The city’s contribution to the event is approximately around $25,000-$30,000. This number funds the small details, including the staff, volunteers and other services to help run the event.

The event is free to the public. Coolers and lawn chairs are recommended for those wishing to attend the event, but pets and personal fireworks are not permitted on grounds. The JC Transit will allow coolers and other items to be brought on board the rides. For those with a handicap, these individuals should call Freedom Hall for special parking passes and instructions no later than June 30.