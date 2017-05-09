Foundation plans BBQ, Blues and Brews to benefit Bonnie Kate

On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4-8 p.m. in the Covered Bridge Park, the Foundation is planning to put on the BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival.

Plans are to have several parts to the festival. These include a barbecue tasting competition featuring local barbecue served up by five to 10 restaurants; beer service in the park, featuring local breweries; live music on the park stage; a 5-kilometer run in downtown Elizabethton, starting at 4:30 p.m.; and a mile fun run at 4:45 p.m.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Community Foundation exists as a way to raise funds to give to various charities. Its most successful fundraising effort took place last year when it raised funds that allowed the city of Elizabethton to purchase the Bonnie Kate Theater from banks that had foreclosed on a mortgage.

Now the organization is working to restore the theater back to its former glory. The theater began showing movies back in 1926, two years before the first talkie. In its day, the theater featured live entertainment, radio broadcasts and other public performances.

Even though there are currently no permanent seats in the theater, several live performances have been held this spring, from Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" to a version of “Beauty and the Beast."

More details on the new fundraiser to help the Bonnie Kate should be revealed Thursday evening, when foundation members appear before the Elizabethton Beverage Board to request a temporary beer permit for the event.