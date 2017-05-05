Frontier Health Kid Power event set for Sataurday Sue Guinn Legg • Today at 5:05 PM slegg@johnsoncitypress.com Frontier Health will host its annual Kid Power event Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-2 pm at Boones Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Road. The free event will include games, food, door prizes, activities and information on mental and physical health resources for families and children. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.