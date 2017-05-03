Big weekend in the region

The Great Outdoors Festival in Erwin

The festival will be held this Saturday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. The event, which will be showcasing the many opportunities for outdoor recreation throughout Unicoi County, will be presented by the Town of Erwin along Main Avenue near the Unicoi County Courthouse.

This free event will feature many vendors with food and crafts, as well as interactive demonstrations such as the International Fishing Film Festival, which will be held at Capitol Theatre at 3:30 p.m.

Though the main festival is free, entry to the film festival will cost $12.

For more information on the Great Outdoors Festival, contact Jamie Rice at 423-743-6231 or at communications@erwintn.org.

Heritage Museum’s celebration of its 35th season

Another event happening this weekend in Unicoi County is the Heritage Museum’s celebration of its 35th season, with an opening ceremony Saturday at 1 p.m. This event will mark the seasonal reopening of the Clinchfield Railroad Museum, and the theme this year will be “Clinchfield Pride.”

Following the ceremony, there will be festivities and various live entertainment acts, as well as other interactive activities. For additional information on this event, contact Erwin at 423-743-8928 or at 423-735-9233.

Johnson County & Jonesborough Farmers Markets open

At the same time as the Great Outdoors Festival opening, the Johnson County Farmers Market will be starting this 2017 season, which will be a perfect opportunity to get your hands on this season’s fresh produce, as well as a chance to catch the Acorn Bluegrass Band perform.

To check out the items at this year’s market, visit the market’s Facebook page or website.

If Jonesborough is closer for you, organizers will be starting this season’s farmers market Saturday 8 a.m. - noon. Children’s activities and other features to this season’s market include a 5K training run, as well as a “healthy eating tour.”

For more information on the Jonesborough farmers market, contact Eric Geibner at jbofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 423-752-4722. You can also sign up for the market newsletter at their website.

Roan Mountain Trail Festival

Also happening this weekend will be the Roan Mountain Trail Festival, which will be held Friday through Sunday at Roan Mountain Community Park, showcasing all that lies within the beautiful community at the foot of the Roan Highlands and reminding attendees the need to preserve and appreciate the wildlife of the Appalachian Trail.

Though the event is festive and fun, there is also the goal of connecting the community with the local trail maintenance organization- the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club, who hope to help educate the community about the need to protect the Appalachian Trail.

There will also be live entertainment, a corn hole tournament, a disc golf tournament and an AT hiker question-and-answer panel.

ETSU & Milligan Commencement

If you are among the many scholars or parents of students graduating college this year in the region, you may spend your Saturday celebrating. Milligan College and East Tennessee State University will both be holding their commencement ceremonies Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

More than 200 students will be graduating from Milligan this spring, and about 2,000 students will be receiving their degrees from ETSU. Milligan’s events will be at Seeger Chapel, while ETSU’s will take place at the Mountain States Health Alliance /Athletics Center, commonly known as the mini-dome.

For more information on the Milligan College Spring Commencement ceremony, visit the college’s website.

For more information on ETSU’s commencement ceremony, visit their website.