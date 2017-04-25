Blue Plum returns with free main stage shows

On Tuesday, Blue Plum Organization President Tracy Johnson announced the headliners of this year’s downtown Johnson City music and arts festival, and said an outpouring of community sponsorships allowed organizers to go back to the free entertainment format of the past.

“We’ve really been thankful for the sponsors who have come on board this year,” she said. “The community support and corporate sponsor support allowed us to present the entertainment for free this year. The festival survives on sponsorships and those kind of revenues.”

The festival’s 18th edition will get some Music City airtime: Music City Roots, a live weekly radio show from Nashville, will broadcast live from the festival Friday night, June 2. Jill Andrews, an East Tennessee State University graduate, will perform with David Mayfield Parade during the live broadcast.

On Saturday, June 3, Andrews will again perform, followed by The Wood Brothers, a Nashville folk group.

In 2015, festival organizers decided to move stage shows from the downtown streets to Founders Park and charge for admission to raise funds to pay for future festivals.

The changes were not well received by some who were used to free shows on closed streets over the previous 15 years, but organizers said the events were well attended.

Then last year, shortly after the conclusion of Blue Plum, festival Director Deanna Hays was arrested by Johnson City Police and charged with forging nearly $50,000 in checks from the festival’s account. She pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to six years’ probation and to pay restitution that former organization president Shannon Castillo said would go directly to festival vendors who hadn’t yet been paid for 2016 services.

The investigation and legal proceedings took time and left the nonprofit’s bank account nearly dry, Johnson said.

Fundraisers, starting with the Bunny Hop 5K in April, were set to right the organization again during what Johnson said was a “regrouping year” for the festival and its organizers.

She said more than 240 runners took part in the spring race, a strong showing for a fundraiser.

Blue Plum will bring back its own 5K on Friday night, and will return with the Ferris wheel in the parking lot of the Pavilion at Founders Park, a popular attraction last year.

Johnson said the organization is planning a chalk art competition on the pavement in Founders and will bring a silent disco to the festival Friday. In a silent disco, music is broadcast through headphones to dancers.

“There a DJ, and everyone who gets headphones is dancing, but when people walk by, it’s just silent,” Johnson explained. “It’s something really cool that happens at some music festivals.”

The Johnson City Omnium, a three-race bicycle competition capped off by the downtown Criterium, will again take place on Sunday. The Blue Plum organization did not announce the race among the festival’s events like in years past, but Johnson said there will be cooperation and cross-promotion of the races between Blue Plum and Omnium organizers.

Other musical acts during the festival include Symphony Rags, The Rhythm Brewers, New Orleans Suspects, Ed Snodderly, Broomstix, Seth Glier, Momma Molasses, Shake It Like a Caveman and Jordan Copas.

Johnson said more events and acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sponsors this year are the City of Johnson City, East Tennessee State University, Wild Wing Cafe, Yee Haw Brewing, Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center, JRH Brewing, PepsiCo, People’s Community Bank, Main Street Pizza Company, Carnegie Hotel and Doubletree Hotel. Johnson said more sponsors will be announced and sponsorship opportunities are still available.