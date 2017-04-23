Fun Fest concerts feature Huey Lewis and the News, Rick Springfield

The contemporary Christian concert will kick off the series on Thursday, July 20. Christian rock artist and pastor Zach Williams will open the show by performing songs from his debut album “Chain Breaker,” including his hit single of the same name.

Christian pop-rock group Tenth Avenue North will follow with songs from its latest album, “Followers.” Since its major-label debut in 2008, the band has released a number of hit songs, including “What You Want,” “Love Is Here,” “Hold My Heart” and “By Your Side,” which won a Dove Award for song of the year.

Christian rocker Jeremy Camp will headline the Thursday night show. With nine albums, five of which are certified as RIAA Gold and one as RIAA Platinum, Camp has produced 37 No. 1 hits, including “I Still Believe,” “Walk by Faith,” “Let It Fade” and his most recent hit, “Christ In Me.”

