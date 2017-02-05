Simple Elegance Bridal Show set in Jonesborough

"Like last year, we want the bridal show to be informative and fun, so we have activities that brides and grooms-to-be will find different from other bridal shows," said Mathew Wooten, owner of Simple Elegance Tennessee. "There will also be tours of several of Jonesborough's venues."

At the show, brides will be able to finalize plans for their special day all in one place or just gather ideas. Many Tri-Cities preferred wedding vendors will be exhibiting their goods and services — venues, bakers, caterers, photographers, florists, DJs and more.

During the show, many door prizes will be given to attendees. One soon-to-be married couple will win the grand prize provided by Treadway Travel Company of $700 toward their dream honeymoon vacation.

Tickets for the show are $6 at the door, or guests can pre-register online at www.simpleelegancebridalshow.com to save $2 per person and double their chances to win the grand prize.

More information about the show, including the latest list of participating vendors, is online at www.simpleelegancebridalshow.com or by calling 423-930-8215.

The show is connecting couples with highly regarded local wedding professionals who are ready help make their wedding dreams come true while staying within their budget.

The show’s Facebook page is at http://bit.ly/2kl3csP.