Despite financial woes, Blue Plum Festival to take place in 2017

During a Tuesday morning press conference at the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce to answer questions about finances, officers with the Blue Plum Organization announced that they’re already in the early stages of planning the 2017 Blue Plum Festival. Organizers promised to have greater controls over finances in the future, given legal and debt problems over the last year.

“We’re going to use 2017 as regrouping year,” Blue Plum President-Elect Tracy Johnson said in the news conference. “The last six months have been very hard on our board of directors.”

She went on to say they’re excited to turn the page and move into the new year.

“Our organization is and has always been committed to the first weekend of June, and in 2017, there will be a Blue Plum Festival in downtown Johnson City,” she said.

More details are expected to come out in the coming months.

In financial debt to nine vendors who supplied services to the 2015 festival, all while the organization’s former festival director Deanna Hays is in court for forging 38 Blue Plum Organization checks totaling $50,000, current organization President Shannon Castillo said they’re going to pay back all who are owed money.

For a full story on this morning’s press conference, check back to www.johnsoncitypress.com.

