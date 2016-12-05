Blue Plum organizers to speak after months of Press inquiries about finances

For approximately six months, the Johnson City Press has repeatedly asked Blue Plum Organization President Shannon Castillo, Vice President Tracy Johnson and fellow board members Dianna Cantler, Jenny Lockmiller and Treasurer Joel Dahlhauser to answer questions about the nonprofit organization’s financial oversight during Hays’ tenure.

After another Monday morning inquiry from the Press, the organization’s president announced in an email that Blue Plum representatives planned a 10 a.m. Tuesday press conference at the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce office to address questions.

“The Johnson City Police Department has concluded their criminal investigation, and confirmed the criminal activity is limited to one independent contractor who worked for the festival,” Castillo said in a news release to the Press on June 30. “Please continue to contact the JCPD for any inquires on this criminal matter. We sincerely appreciate the respect we have received from several media outlets as to why we cannot comment on this criminal case. As we have more details, we will certainly share.”

Few details have been shared since June. The Press has specifically inquired about the organization’s financial policies and practices, as well as when and how officers discovered the transactions.

The Blue Plum Festival received approximately $10,000 of taxpayer money for its namesake event. This comes through the Johnson City Development Authority, with which Cantler works.

Since Hays’ arrest, Blue Plum Organization members have said they wouldn’t comment on their financial situation during an open investigation. Hays is scheduled for a status update in court on Friday.

Some vendors have reported that they were owed money after this year’s festival in June, which took place just before Hays’ arrest. When asked specifically about the organization’s ability to pay festival vendors the money they’re owed and whether there would be a Blue Plum Festival next summer, Castillo did not answer, but she said fundraising efforts would be forthcoming.

“Why don't you send me a list of questions you would like addressed and I'll pass them by both our attorney as well as the District Attorney to see if we are able to answer yet?” Johnson wrote in an email to the Press after an inquiry on Nov. 17. “There will be no sit down interview at this time.”

The Press responded with the following list of questions, to which Johnson said answers would be received by the end of that week:

— Specifically, what kind of financial oversight was in place during the months when your festival director was accused of writing several dozen checks totaling approximately $50,000?

— How could this have been done without anyone on the Blue Plum board noticing? In interviewing the directors of the region's other festivals, they had quite a few checks in place. Was this not the case with the Blue Plum's board?

— Since some public money is used to put on this festival, what is your board's responsibility in communicating oversight of those funds to the public?

— Did any members of the Blue Plum's board know about this before the 2016 Blue Plum Festival?

— Will you be hiring a new director?

— Will your board disband or be replaced during this situation?

— Should members of the community be comfortable in giving money from personal or public coffers to the organization, given the state of affairs?

— How and when will you be fundraising for the 2017 Blue Plum Festival? Will there be a 2017 Blue Plum Festival?

— Please share anything else you'd like on this situation.

The answers never came, and the Press inquired again on Nov. 28.

“We are currently focused deeply on the Christmas Parade this upcoming weekend,” Johnson replied. “It's going to be a great time for the community. We anticipate an opportunity to sit down early next week to answer questions. Look for a message from Shannon (Castillo).”

The Press inquired again on Monday and received an email stating that media availability would take place on Tuesday.

“The purpose of this meeting will be to answer questions that members of the media may have had during the past few months while an investigation was taking place,” Castillo said in Monday’s news release about Blue Plum Organization media availability.

The Press will have full story with answers and statements from the Blue Plum Organization following Tuesday’s meeting.

The festival, which changed this year from a free event in closed downtown streets to a mostly ticketed affair in Founders Park, was poorly attended compared with nearly two decades of previous Blue Plum festivals, according to some vendors and attendees. Previous members of the nonprofit board said the organization’s officers were the driving force behind the changes.

When the changes were announced, downtown merchants said they would be affected by the changes in location and the lack of foot traffic in front of their shops, restaurants and businesses. Some of them banded together to form the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association.

In early August, the downtown merchant collective put on its own festival — the Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival — borrowing popular cues from the traditional Blue Plum Festival format.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.