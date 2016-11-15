Visitors to Sycamore Shoals can hear stories from around the world this Friday

The performers are very familiar to regular visitors to Sycamore Shoals events. Chad Bogart and Mary Jane Kennedy have been frequent contributors to the park’s programs as storytellers and as re-enactors. Visitors have also enjoyed their musical performances.

Bogart and Kennedy will be joined by Veronica Hurst, who has worked with Kennedy in the past.

Bogart said the theme of going around the world certainly applies to the show, as they will tell stories from many different lands.

“Mary Jane will be telling stories from India, Mexico and England,” Bogart said. “I will be telling stories from Germany, Ireland and France. We will also be performing some music from different places.”

In keeping with the frontier theme of Sycamore Shoals, Bogart also plans to tell some “Jack Tales,” stories that were common in the Southern Appalachians.

Bogart said this is the first time the park has tried the around the world storytelling theme. In the past the storytellers have focused on Christmas stories at this time of the year.

Admission is $5 per person. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7.