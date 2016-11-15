Roan Mountain Christmas tree lighting will be held on Monday

The free annual event is sponsored by the Roan Mountain Community Club. In addition to the ceremonial lighting of the tree to get the Christmas season officially started, there will be plenty of live entertainment and light refreshments to enjoy while getting ready for the lighting.

The entertainment will be presented by the Cloudland High School Band, Cloudland High School Choral Group, Cloudland Elementary School String Band, Cloudland Elementary School Highnotes and Santa Claus.

A special community guest will flip the switch and the Roan Mountain community will be aglow with Christmas spirit for the upcoming holiday season.