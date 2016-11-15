Elizabethton lights Community Christmas Tree for 28th time

The lighting of the tree, and the nearby “Merry Christmas” sign on top of Lynn Mountain topped off the holiday decorations for downtown Elizabethton. Those decorations include Christmas displays on nearly every corner and a brand new 10-foot-diameter wreath on the Covered Bridge.

The tree was once again the highlight of an evening of song and music, as hundreds of people took advantage of a beautiful fall evening. It was just chilly enough to make the hot chocolate provided by Sugar Love Bakery & Cafe and hot cider provided by the Friends of Sycamore Shoals enjoyable for keeping warm.

“This is the 28th year of the lighting of the community’s Christmas tree,” Ken Markland announced at the beginning of the event. Markland is the president of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and served as master of ceremonies for the event.

Markland began the lighting ceremony retelling the story of how a Fraser fir, which normally grows only above an elevation of 4,000 feet ended up in downtown Elizabethton, at an elevation of 1,500 feet.

Markland told the audience that Maj. Henderson Folsom, a Confederate veteran of the Civil War, brought the sapling-size tree down from Roan Mountain around 1868. He said the tree thrived in Folsom’s front yard, even though the climate was much warner than in the tree’s natural environment. The tree has grown to become the second tallest Fraser fir in the nation and the tallest in Tennessee.

A new event this year was a candlelighting performed by the Carter County 4-H students.

The Elizabethton High School Choral Group, directed by Debbie Gouge, once again performed the first Christmas carols of the season. This year, the high school choir was joined by the East Side Elementary fifth-grade class, under the direction of Emily May.

The two groups sang independently until the closing number, where the high school choir began singing “Peace on Earth, good will to men.” At one point, the fifth-graders began singing “Silent Night.” The two groups blended together beautifully.

The partnership was also a reunion for the two directors. Following the concert, Gouge said May had once been one of her students, who had been selected for the National Honor Choir.

The piece sounded like the two groups had been singing together for quite a while, but Gouge said they had only practiced together one time.

Following the lighting, the Elizabethton Choral Group was joined by Miss Watauga Valley Pehyton Wilson for songs including “Tennessee Christmas,” which the choir had often sung as part of its regular performances at the Christmas tree lightings in the past.

The evening ended with a rifle volley from the Washington County Regiment of the North Carolina Militia and by a trumpet presentation of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the Happy Valley High School Trumpets.