Park seeks handmade wreaths for Christmas exhibit

The wreaths will be on display at the park’s visitor center from Sunday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 8. The exhibit area contains lamp posts on which the wreaths will be hung.

The wreath exhibit will be on display at the same time the Watauga Valley Art League holds its annual winter art show.

Thousands of visitors make an annual visit to the park to view the art show and the imaginative wreaths that are on display.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Carols,” providing creative opportunities for wreath makers to create a display featuring a favorite Christmas carol.

Wreathes can be made from grapevine wire, and various purchased forms and can be decorated with artificial plant material, ornaments, pine cones, ribbons, or anything that you feel creates beauty and will hold its form indoors. Organizers ask that live greenery not be used.

For additional information and an application to participate in the annual Lamplight Wreath Exhibit, call the park at 423-543-5808 and ask for Johnnie Pilk or request an application. Wreathes need to be brought to Sycamore Shoals no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22.