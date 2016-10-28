logo
Autism Society of East Tennessee to hold Trunk or Treat

Contributed To The Press • Today at 1:41 PM

The Autism Society of East Tennessee will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1 Fellowship Point, Kingsport.

It is a family focused non-scary event structured to help provide a safe, predictable environment for kids of all abilities.

Refreshments, sensory stations, face painting and hayrides will also be available. To RSVP, go to www.meetup.com/East-TN-Autism-Social-Scene/events/234828182.

