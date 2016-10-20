Johnson City Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3

This year’s parade, sponsored by TVA, will take place on December 3, 2016 at 11:30 a.m. Themed “It’s a Whoville Christmas,” floats in the parade should depict different, fun and outrageous decorating ideas around the popular, Dr. Seuss Christmas story. Floats will be judged on creativity and relevance to the theme. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place floats, as well as a Biggest Grinch award for the least creative float and an award for the best depiction of the line from the Grinch movie, “maybe Christmas means a little more after all.”

Businesses, churches, schools and community organization are encouraged to come be a part of this family friendly event. Your organization will be seen by thousands of people lining the streets and it is the hope of the planning committee that this will be the biggest Christmas parade ever.

Parties wishing to participate in the parade should fill out the waiver and application found on www.downtownjc.org by November 21, 2016. The entry fee is $95 for profit organizations and $45 for non-profit organizations. Applications can also be picked up or dropped off at the Johnson City Chamber located at 603 East Market Street.

Line up for the parade will begin at ETSU parking lot number nine at 9:30 a.m. on December 3 and line-up placement will be emailed to participants the Wednesday prior. Trophy sponsors are being accepted as well, and will be given one complimentary parade spot as well as identification on a banner that will be placed at the front of the winning entry. Details on sponsorship can be found at downtownJC.org.

No horses, Santas, or vehicles entered for advertising purposes will be permitted. Candy and other items must be handed out, not thrown.

For more information, go to downtownJC.org or email blueplumdirector@gmail.com.