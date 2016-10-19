Niswonger 'Scarecrow Skedaddle,' family activity day set for Oct. 29 at ETSU

The event, which takes place near the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center (Mini Dome), includes a 2-Mile Race and Fun Run at 10 a.m. There is also a modified race for athletes who use wheelchairs, walkers and other kinds of assistance. That starts at 9:45 a.m. Following the races, a Family Activity Day will be held in the Mini Dome.

“We want to show families that healthy eating and active living can be done in a fun way,” said Tara Chadwell, director of the Children’s Resource Center at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The 2-Mile Race and Fun Run is all on the ETSU campus and is being put on by The Goose Chase.

The Modified Race, sponsored by Niswonger Children’s Therapy Services, is for athletes of all levels, including those who require use of hand-held assistance, walkers, wheelchairs, power chairs or even a personal coach. The course will be approximately 200 yards. Each participant will be accompanied by a buddy for the length of the run.

“The Modified Race is very inspiring and sort of sets the tone for the day,” Chadwell said. “It’s for kids not able to run the full two miles due to any kind of restriction. We want to show families and communities that these kids can still participate and have fun, just like any other kids. Last year we had a lot of people cheering them on and it really pulled at everyone’s heart strings.”

ETSU athletes will be helping with the Modified Race as well as Family Activity Day.

Children ages 12 and younger who are registered for the 2-mile run will receive a runner’s bib, T-shirt and a participation award. Registration is $10 per entrant. Scholarships are available for children who qualify. For more information, email Tara Chadwell at ChadwellTN2@msha.com. Packet pick-up is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Fresh Market, 421 N. State of Franklin Road.

This year, since the event takes place two days before Halloween, there will also be a costume contest. Kids, families and volunteers are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume.

The popular Family Activity Day will include vendor tables set up throughout the mini-dome so families can visit each table, get educational material and participate in a fun, healthy or educational activity and win prizes. Watts Dance Studio will give a dance performance. Face painting will be offered, along with a scavenger hunt.

Sponsors include the East Tennessee State University Department of Pediatrics, The Goose Chase, Fresh Market and Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Volunteers are also needed. To register for any of the events, to volunteer, or for more information, visit http://thegoosechase.org/scarecrow-skedaddle/.