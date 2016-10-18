East Tennessee Celtic Festival will be held this weekend

The Upper East Tennessee Celtic Society has put on the festival for 22 years. Its first six years were held in Jonesborough. This marks the 16th time the festival has been held at Sycamore Shoals.

Society officer Justine Kinch said the festival will get started at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a torchlight ceremony that is a free event and open to the public. It will be followed by a clan reception in the theater at 8 for members of clans

Kinch said admission for the festival is $7 per day and $12 for the Saturday night concert. A ticket for the entire weekend, including the concert is $20. A dollar will be taken off the price for those who donate a can of food. The food will be collected and sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Pets will be admitted when owners sign a registration and waiver.

While Celtic music has always been a highlight of the festival, Kinch said the athletic events have greatly improved.

“The games are five times larger than last year,” Kinch said. “The age of the participants are from 4 years on up.”

The 4th Annual Scottish Heavy Athletics Competition will go each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events will include: caber toss, sheaf toss, open stone throw, Braemar stone, light hammer throw, heavy hammer throw, light weight for distance, heavy weight for distance and heavy weight for height.

There are several classifications for men, women and youths. Prizes will be awarded in each classification.

The opening ceremony for the festival will be held in the outdoor theater on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m.

The musical performers will include: The Screaming Orphans, Raven and Red, Sigean, Sandra Parker, Amy Vining and Martha Egan and Chris Neal. There will also be sheepherding demonstrations with Ben Ousely.

The Screaming Orphans are a pop/celtic rock band from Ireland. The band consists of the four Diver sisters — Joan, Angela, Gràinne and Marie Thérèse.

Raven and Red is a Nashville acoustic music duo formed by lead singer/guitarist Mitchell Lane and fiddler/singer Brittany Jones. Both are graduates of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. They are well versed in classical repertoire and enjoy combining these techniques in their songwriting, recordings, and live performances.

Sigean was formed in 1997 in Bristol in order to allow local musicians to perform Irish traditional music.

Parker developed a love of traditional ballads at age 12, when she discovered the recordings that Joan Baez had made of ballads. She chairs the music committee of the Virginia Highlands Festival and started the festival's Celtic Weekend.

Vining is a Christian harpist and vocalist, who is originally from Las Vegas. She has a passion for performing Celtic music.

The duo of Egan and Neal perform lively Irish reels, lilting ballads and traditional standards.

Other performers will include Kryss Dula & Friends; and Grace O'Malley Irish Pirate with Wendy Overman and friends.

There will also be Celtic costume contests for children and adults. “The judges are looking for Celtic themes,” Kinch said. “That can even be faeries and other things, but if you go as Spider-Man you won’t win.”

There will also be a contest for the best knees under a kilt.

Kinch said there will be games for children, including pulling a sword from a stone and using water balloons to put out a dragon’s fire.