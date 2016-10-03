Blue Plum Organization trying to unload 'First Fridays' on downtown merchants

According to Travis Woodall, president of the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association, he has been asked by representatives of the Blue Plum Organization to take over the planning and operation the First Friday monthly events series.

Woodall said the merchants collective will meet Oct. 11 to discuss the future of the series.

The goal of the themed events is to bring more people downtown to learn about the businesses there, spend money and generally boost the local economy. When it was headed by the Blue Plum Organization — formerly the Friends of Olde Downtowne — and Blue Plum Festival Director Deanna Hays, some of the themes last year included: Our Northeast Tennessee Great Outdoors, Main Street America, Autumn in Appalachia, Gather Around the Campfire and the Tree Ceremony and the Johnson City Parade with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

In 2016, the series’ schedule of events included the Corazon Latino Festival, Jazz Jam and Buzz Fest, Beach Music with an Outdoor Expo, Umoja Festival, Blues Little Chicago Style, Country Music Heritage, Christmas Parade and Hello Downtown 2017, according to the website downtownjc.org.

“He told me they really didn't have time to pull off programming this first Friday,” Blue Plum Organization President Shannon Castillo said in an email about Woodall’s expectations in restarting the series.

This means the scheduled “Blues Little Chicago Style” this Friday will not take place. August’s beach-themed event didn’t happen either.

After criticism from downtown businesses and festival vendors centered on the format changes to this year’s Blue Plum Festival, in which the main stage shows turned from free to ticketed events, some claimed the annual festival wasn’t as well attended as in previous years. At least three vendors said they were owed money from the Blue Plum Organization after the lackluster attendance.

Directly after the festival, Hays and Castillo deemed it a success, saying it exceeded the group’s goal for ticket sales.

“As we have said before, our mission statement is to invest in downtown Johnson City through cultural experiences that create lifelong memories,” Castillo said at the time. “Based on our mission statement, we accomplished that.”

Hays, who was previously in charge of planning First Fridays, is no longer working for the Blue Plum Organization following her arrest in June. She was charged with forging nearly $50,000 in checks from the nonprofit’s accounts. Hays pleaded not guilty to the charges in Washington County Criminal Court in September and is free on $10,000 bond awaiting a trial date.

According to court documents, Hays allegedly wrote the checks over an eight-month period leading up to the 2016 festival, raising questions from previous organization members about the degree of financial oversight in place within the group. The board’s former financial director, Janet Williams, said before she left, it was regular protocol that all receipts and checks were presented to the board, but she’s not sure whether the practice continued after she left.

Castillo and other members of the organization have repeatedly declined to comment on the financial standing and oversight of the group, citing an ongoing police investigation. Castillo said there will be fundraising events planned to help contribute to the organization’s efforts, but has not confirmed outstanding debts to vendors.

Through the Johnson City Development Authority — through which Blue Plum Organization board member Dianna Cantler consults — the Blue Plum Festival received $10,000 in public money to help promote downtown Johnson City through the festival.

The changes to the festival angered many downtown merchants, who said they always saw the Blue Plum as a great way to make money and gain exposure and new customers. Because of the changes, the merchants banded together to form the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association, and organized their own festival — the Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival in early August. Attendance exceeded the group’s expectations.

At the time the changes were announced, organizers touted them as a way to raise funding for both Blue Plum and the First Friday series. Now, the board is planning to hand over the planning responsibilities of the series to the merchants’ group.

Castillo did not respond to additional questions about the changes to First Friday’s leadership.

