Schedule of events for the Gathering of the Overmountain Men

Saturday, Sept. 24

10 a.m.: “Raising the Colours” — Overmountain Men inside Fort Watauga will assemble for morning instructions, militia inspection and posting the flag.

11 a.m.: “Gearing up for War” — Major Ledbetter will discuss the equipment and weapons carried by the Overmountain Men in their campaign to Kings Mountain.

11:30 a.m.: “Echoes of Revolution” — The Watauga Valley Fifes and Drums will perform martial music of the 18th century.

Noon: “Every Seventh Man” — Oral tradition states the Overmountain Men left behind one man in seven to guard the settlements as the other men went in search of British Maj. Patrick Ferguson. The Watauga Home Guard will drill and hone their skills as defenders of the frontier.

12:30 a.m.: “Tunes of the Times” — The Smith Brothers will perform tunes and songs form the Colonial period.

1 p.m.: “Trail Talk: Walking in Frontier Footsteps” — To celebrate National Public Lands Day, Historic Interpreter Chad Bogart will lead a walk along the park trail recounting the story of the Overmountain Men and their historic gathering at Sycamore Shoals.

1:30 p.m. “Echoes of Revolution” — The Watauga Valley Fifes and Drums will perform.

2 p.m.: “Life on the Homefront” — A look at the woman’s role on the 18th century frontier will be shown at the Talbot House in the fort. The program will depcit how women and children fared after the militia had marched off in search of Ferguson.

3 p.m.: “Every Seventh Man” will be performed.

4 p.m.: Camps close.

Sunday, Sept. 25

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Meet the author — Join local journalist Robert Sorrell, author of the book “Historic Homes of Northeast Tennessee,” in the park’s visitors center to learn more about his latest book, which will be available for purchase.

10 a.m.: “Raising the Colours” — The Overmountain Men will assemble for morning instructions, militia inspection and posting the flag.

11 a.m.: Worship Service — The public is invited to join the militia for Sunday morning service held in the courtyard of Fort Watauga. Following the service the Washington County Militia will fall in for inspection of arms, and orders of the day will be given.

Noon: “Every Seventh Man” will be performed..

1 p.m.: “Life on the Homefront” will be performed..

2 p.m.: Watauga River Crossing — Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and other 18th century re-enactors will recreate the historic crossing of September 25, 1780.

Following the Crossing — Story of the Kings Mountain Campaign — Members of the OVTA will present the Fort Watauga Amphitheater a first-person account of the events leading up to and during the Battle of Kings Mountain.

3 p.m. — Camps Close.

Other activities which will be demonstrated on both days include: open hearth cooking, flintlock musket and rifle, militia drill, Colonial music, leatherwork, Colonial games,18th century camp life and other demonstrations

The schedule is subject to change because of weather.