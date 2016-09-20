Annual Gathering of Overmountain Men takes place Saturday and Sunday

The event commemorates the gathering by the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals, which took place on Sept. 24-25, 1780. The men were responding to a threat hurled against their community by British Maj. Patrick Ferguson at a time when it appeared the entire South would soon be in British hands, leading to a royal victory in the Revolutionary War.

The energetic Ferguson had raised and trained a 2,000-man force of Southerners who were loyal to King George III and attempted to secure the left flank of the British advance through North Carolina. He hoped to keep in check some bothersome rebels who lived in communities on the other side of the Appalachian Mountains by sending a threatening letter to the leader of the Overmountain Men.

Ferguson wrote: “If you do not desist your opposition to the British Army, I shall march this army over the mountains, hang your leaders, and lay waste your country with fire and sword.”

Instead of causing the Overmountain Men to back down, the letter angered them so much they decided they must march over the mountains to attack Ferguson and his force. Men from the Watauga settlements were joined at Sycamore Shoals by men from the Nolichucky and Holston settlements, as well as men from Southern Virginia who marched from Abingdon to Sycamore Shoals. Other patriots who had been forced to retreat out of North and South Carolina also became part of the American force. They marched through the mountains, gathering strength from patriots as they went, until they confronted Ferguson and his force at the Battle of Kings Mountain in South Carolina in one of the turning points of the Revolutionary War.

The force came together at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 24. One of the groups, the Virginians, crossed the Watauga on horseback to get to Sycamore Shoals. That crossing has been re-enacted every year since the Revolutionary War Bicentennial, except for a few years when storms caused the river to be too dangerous to cross.

Also for the past 41 years, a group of re-enactors have traveled the entire length of the route taken by the Overmountain Men, stopping each day at the place where the men bivouacked. The stop at Sycamore Shoals has always been one of the highlights

This year’s weekend-long celebration will feature a wide variety of living history demonstrations and activities, including a celebration of National Public Land Day on Saturday. At 1 p.m., Park Historic Interpreter Chad Bogart will lead a special guided walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. He will discuss the vital role Sycamore Shoals played in the early frontier community, and how its significance would impact the nation’s history.

On Sunday, local author, journalist, and historian Robert Sorrell will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m, signing his recently-published book, Historic Homes of Northeast Tennessee, by Arcadia Publishing. The book focuses on residences from the colonial period to the Victorian period in the communities of Northeast Tennessee, where a number of architectural styles can be seen, including mountain log cabins, brick Federal-style residences, Georgian, Colonial and Victorian mansions, urban apartment dwellings and row houses. Books will be available for purchase by cash or check for $22.

The culmination and highlight of the event occurs at 2 p.m. Sunday, as the Overmountain Victory Trail Association recreates the historic Watauga River crossing. Immediately following the river crossing members of the OVTA will share the story of the campaign to Kings Mountain in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater.

The park’s museum and interpretive center also will be open, along with the park’s interpretive film “Sycamore Shoals – Story of the American Spirit.” The Eastern National Book and Gift Shop will be selling souvenirs and gifts for the history buff.