Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip and Celebration takes place this weekend

The Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip is free and does not require participants to register. The trip is open to all walkers and casual bike riders looking for even more reason to get out on the trail. The participants are encouraged to walk or ride the entire trail but the treasure will be in a section of the trail which is designated for Saturday as the “Golden Trail Section.”

The section will run from Dixon Park, located directly across from Sycamore Shoals State Park, to Downtown Elizabethton. The Golden Trail Section will host special challenges for participants who wish to take part in the Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In the Golden Trail Section, participants will be given a “passport,” and as they make their journey down the secion, they will come across businesses giving away promotional items, ice cream, inflatables and prizes at Tweetsie Trail Depots. Each depot will represent a unique treasure found in Elizabethton and Carter County. Participants will be challenged to complete a simple task associated with the treasure found at the depot. They will also qualify for a gift associated with this treasure stop.

Those who complete the task at the depot will be given a stamp on their passport, and they will then continue to the next depot. Those participants who obtain five stamps on their passport will automatically qualify for a cash and prize drawing valued at $500.

The Tweetsie Trail Family Celebration will be more than just a prize drawing. The celebration will take place from 5-9 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton. It will feature live music by three bands: Railroad Angels, Retroville and the Fugitives.

In addition to live music, the event will feature inflatables and some great food for those in attendance. Winners of the Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip and grand prize winner will be announced between 7:30 and 8 p.m. The grand prize winner must be in attendance. In the event the winner’s name is drawn and the participant is not in attendance, tickets will be drawn until a winner in attendance is drawn.

A listing of all event prizes for the Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip will be announced on the Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip Facebook page and at the city of Elizabethton website under Parks and Recreation tab at 3 p.m. Thursday.